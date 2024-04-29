'Harbinger of things to come': Wet winter could hit UK harvests by a fifth

Michael Holder
North Curry Moor floods on the Somerset Levels | Credit: iStock
North Curry Moor floods on the Somerset Levels | Credit: iStock

UK production of wheat, barley, oats, and oilseed rape forecast to fall significantly in 2024 following one of the wettest winters on record, ECIU warns

Domestic production of a raft of key crops are forecast to fall by almost a fifth this year following one of the UK's wettest winters on record, further underscoring the significant and growing risk that...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

