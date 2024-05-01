Enfinium unveils £1.7bn plan to install carbon capture at energy-from-waste sites

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Parc Adfer energy from waste facility in Deeside | Credit: Enfinium
Image:

Parc Adfer energy from waste facility in Deeside | Credit: Enfinium

Firm touts plan to capture 1.2 million tonnes of carbon from the air annually by 2039, as it transitions to become a 'world leading carbon removals business'

Enfinium has set out plans to transition from a "waste company into a world leading carbon removals business", as it this morning set out plans to install carbon capture technology at its fleet of waste-to-energy...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

