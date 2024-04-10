M&S invests £1m to tackle by dairy cow methane emissions

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Retailer to switch cows to feed designed to reduce burps and avoid 11,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced a fresh £1m of funding to change the diet of pasture-grazed dairy cattle in its supply chain, as part efforts to reduce methane emissions by up to 11,000 tons of greenhouse...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Project Acorn: easyJet leads successful airside hydrogen refuelling trial at Bristol Airport

Scottish firms selected for offshore renewables supply chain accelerator

Most read
01

Reports: SBTi faces internal revolt over plans to relax rules on use of carbon offsets

11 April 2024 • 6 min read
02

SBTi: Board accused of 'damaging trust' as row over role of carbon offsets escalates

12 April 2024 • 7 min read
03

UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'

10 April 2024 • 6 min read
04

UK Export Finance: Export credit for the energy transition

11 April 2024 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart steps down to focus on re-election battle

12 April 2024 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

Amazon unboxes European sustainable packaging milestone
Supply chain

Amazon unboxes European sustainable packaging milestone

Retail giant claims more than half its shipments in Europe now come in recyclable and lightweight packages

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 April 2024 • 4 min read
Green football boot brand Sokito calls time on kangaroo leather
Supply chain

Green football boot brand Sokito calls time on kangaroo leather

Sokito doubles down on vegan material use by moving to phase out kangaroo leather with immediate effect

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 April 2024 • 3 min read
Walmart and Thai Union among first firms to back Tuna Transparency Pledge
Supply chain

Walmart and Thai Union among first firms to back Tuna Transparency Pledge

Led by The Nature Conservancy, the new initiative is aiming to achieve on-the-water monitoring right across business supply chains by 2027

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 April 2024 • 3 min read