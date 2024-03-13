'Fly up': Heathrow to turn Heston Blumenthal breakfast into biofuel

Early morning travellers at London's Heathrow will be able to make a tiny contribution to the aviation industry's efforts to curb its carbon emissions through their choice of breakfast.

The airport yesterday announced it had teamed up with chef Heston Blumenthal's Perfectionist's Café to launch a new version of the traditional English Breakfast where the cooking oil is recovered, cleaned, and recycled into renewable biofuels.

Dubbed the 'Heathrow Fly Up', the dish is designed to raise public awareness of the potential for sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) after a recent survey found only 14 per cent of travellers were aware of the technology.

Heathrow has made the switch to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) biodiesel with over 95 per cent of its operational diesel fleet now run on the fuel, while it has also set a goal for 11 per cent of the jet fuel used at the airport to be SAF by 2030.

The company has partnered with waste management service Quatra to collect, clean, and recycle the used cooking oils from the Fly Up breakfast. Following collection, the cooking oils and fats undergo treatment and purification to remove organic impurities and water, with the processed used oil then transformed into biofuels, including both SAFs and HVO.

"We are delighted to partner with Heston Blumenthal's The Perfectionists' Café to introduce the 'Fly Up', a breakfast that not only gives passengers a delicious start to the day but will raise awareness about SAF and its potential to transform this industry," said Matt Gorman, director of carbon at Heathrow. "By demonstrating how cooking oils can be converted into biofuels, we want people to understand how SAF is a real solution to decarbonise aviation and show how we're continuing our mission to get to net zero by 2050."

Carlos Santos, head chef at The Perfectionists' Cafe, said: "This is an exciting partnership that we are thrilled to be part of. The ‘Fly Up' is made up of the best of British ingredients - a breakfast we're proud of, and even more so as it signifies a positive step towards a more sustainable future for air travel."

SAFs remain controversial in some quarters, with environmental groups questioning the ability of the nascent industry to build out production capacity and secure the feedstocks needed to deliver low carbon aviation fuels at sufficient scale. Others have questioned the cost implications of fuels that are currently significantly more expensive than fossil fuels.

Heathrow has brought in a number of initiatives designed to encourage the wider use of SAFs by airlines using the airport, including an incentive scheme that approximately halves the price gap between conventional jet fuel and SAF.

However, Gorman stressed that to expand the SAF industry in line with the industry's decarbonization goal there was an urgent need for policies that can support the development of new production capacity.

"We know that having the right government policies in place is crucial to making this shift happen," he said. "We need a mandate for SAF use, as well as a price support mechanism, to de-risk and incentivise investment in UK SAF facilities."

The launch of the new biofuel breakfast came in the same week as Sustainable Aviation - an industry group of UK airports, airline operators, aerospace manufacturers, and navigation service providers - published an updated version of its net zero roadmap.

The roadmap argues the UK's aviation sector will be able to accommodate significant growth in passengers through to 2050 while reducing its emissions levels from just under 40 million tonnes of CO2 a year currently to net zero by 2050.

While conceding the costs of the net zero transition will result in "slightly lower demand" as ticket prices rise, the group claimed the transition to cleaner aviation can take place without any demand reduction policies from government.

The roadmap predicts 14 per cent of the emissions reductions between 2019 and 2050 would be the result of the "demand reduction impact of decarbonisation costs", 39 per cent would come from the transition to sustainable aviation fuels, 16 per cent from the transition to electric and hydrogen flight, and 13 per cent each from upgrades to the existing fossil-fuel powered fleet and the use of credible carbon offsets.

The group is now calling on the government to deliver on its pledge to have at least five SAF plants under construction by next year, while taking action that strengthens the UK's position as a world-leading innovator of aerospace technologies.

However, environmental campaigners remain sceptical about the ability of SAFs and zero emission aviation technologies to deliver at sufficient pace and scale, and have continued to argue that policies to curb demand and boost use of alternative rail routes are also needed if the aviation industry is to meet its net zero goals.