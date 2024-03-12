REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment

Cecilia Keating
clock • 10 min read
REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment

Government proposes new locational pricing regime and capacity market reforms, in bid to curb energy costs - but also sparks anger over plans for new gas plants

The government is to publish a long-awaited consultation on its proposals to reform the UK's electricity pricing regime to help meet climate goals and reduce costs for businesses and households. Later...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Critical': Peers slam government for inaction on long-duration energy storage

Unilever, Danone, KPMG, and Accenture slammed over corporate air travel emissions

Most read
01

REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment

12 March 2024 • 10 min read
02

Unilever, Danone, KPMG, and Accenture slammed over corporate air travel emissions

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
03

Mersey Tidal Power: Plans for multibillion-pound barrage connecting Liverpool and Wirral unveiled

11 March 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Net zero ready?' How the government's fixation on gas is undermining UK energy security

12 March 2024 • 6 min read
05

'The gas and electricity industries need to work hand in hand': The energy industry respond to the government's REMA reforms

12 March 2024 • 11 min read

More on Energy

'Critical': Peers slam government for inaction on long-duration energy storage
Energy

'Critical': Peers slam government for inaction on long-duration energy storage

Government lacks 'clear plan' for navigating future energy supply risks, Science and Technology Committee warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 March 2024 • 3 min read
REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment
Energy

REMA: Government to publish plans to boost energy security and renewables investment

Government proposes new locational pricing regime and capacity market reforms, in bid to curb energy costs - but also sparks anger over plans for new gas plants

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 March 2024 • 10 min read
Clean energy companies are increasingly overlooking the UK
Energy

Clean energy companies are increasingly overlooking the UK

Consistent and supportive government policy can keep low-carbon energy investment in the UK

Marjorie Neasham Glasgow, Ridge Clean Energy
clock 12 March 2024 • 4 min read