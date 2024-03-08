BusinessGreen launches Women in Green Business Awards

Women working across the UK's green economy - from apprentices to chief sustainability officers and scientists to investors - have a new opportunity to be recognised for their efforts to deliver a more sustainable future.

The Women in Green Business Awards, launched today by BusinessGreen, will celebrate both the women blazing a trail across the many sectors driving the UK's net zero transition, and the sustainability-focused companies taking strides to improve diversity and inclusion across the industry.

The awards are the first to celebrate the achievements of women across the UK's green economy as a whole, with gongs up for grabs for business leaders, apprentices, financiers, technologists, marketeers, and entrepreneurs.

After a rigorous judging process, this year's winners will be unveiled on the evening of Thursday October 3rd at a glittering awards ceremony in central London, hosted by the team behind the UK Green Business Awards and the Net Zero Festival.

"Showcasing and celebrating women's critical role in powering the UK's green economy is crucial to the success of the net zero transition," said BusinessGreen features editor, Cecilia Keating. "Women remain chronically under-represented in many of the sectors that are vital to successful climate action, including energy and utilities, automotive, construction, manufacturing, and other STEM fields. They also continue to face major barriers to their career progression right across the economy.

"These inqualities and challenges are not simply an injustice, they also serve to exacerbate the looming skills crunch that threatens to undermine decarbonisation efforts and erode public support for the green economy. Building a net zero economy remains an historic challenge and the failure to draw on a diverse range of voices and perspectives risks making it harder still."

She added that the Women in Green Business Awards would help tackle these issues by providing a platform for the many inspiring women working in the green economy to join together to showcase their achievements and advance their careers.

BusinessGreen is inviting nominations for individuals, projects and companies across 24 categories from today.

Nominees need to provide the brief details of the person, company or initiative they think would be a worthy finalist at the inaugural awards, with the option of providing just a short summary of 150 words explaining their choice. They are free to nominate themselves, their employer, and/or colleagues and peers they think deserve recognition.

Nominated individuals and companies will then be invited to submit a more detailed entry for consideration by our panel of expert judges.

The categories for the Women In Green Business Awards 2024 are as follows:

Apprentice of the year

Buildings professional of the year

Carbon markets professional of the year

Clean energy professional of the year

Clean technology innovator of the year

Communications or marketing professional of the year

Corporate sustainability lead of the year

Diversity and inclusion champion of the year

Entrepreneur of the year

Investor of the year

Leader of the year

Mentor of the year

Nature champion of the year

Rising star of the year

Transport professional of the year

Women in STEM champion of the year





Lifetime achievement award

Politician of the year

Woman of the year





Diversity and inclusion strategy of the year

Innovation of the year





Employer of the year

Small business of the year

Business of the year

Full details on the criteria for each award, how to enter, and the awards ceremony are available on the Women in Green Business Awards website.

For any questions about the awards please email [email protected].