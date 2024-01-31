Heat from mines: West of England to explore potential to tap old mines for green heat

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Mayor of West England Dan Norris
Image:

Mayor of West England Dan Norris

Coal Authority and Historic England back £1.6m study to explore potential for harnessing heat from disused mines for new district heating networks

The hundreds of disused mines dotted across England could be repurposed for the 21st century and play an invaluable role in the UK's net zero transition. That is the premise behind a new research project...

James Murray
Global Briefing: John Podesta confirmed as new US climate envoy

'Torrents, not trickles': UN climate chief calls for climate finance breakthrough at COP29

