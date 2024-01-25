Electric vehicles: UK battery car and van production surges 48 per cent in 2023

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Electric vehicles: UK battery car and van production surges 48 per cent in 2023

SMMT figures show UK battery, plug-in, and hybrid vehicle manufacturing accounted for almost two-fifths of all car and van production last year

UK production of battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and hybrids (HEV) surged to 346,451 units in 2023, up 48 per cent on the year previous and accounting for almost two fifths of overall...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Solar powered squash: Britvic taps power from solar farm on former quarry site

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

Most read
01

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

01 February 2024 • 3 min read
02

What to expect from voluntary carbon markets in 2024

01 February 2024 • 14 min read
03

Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

02 February 2024 • 7 min read
04

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

02 February 2024 • 4 min read
05

Home energy storage products become zero-rated for VAT

01 February 2024 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

New Jersey has made it illegal to discard EV batteries in landfills
Automotive

New Jersey has made it illegal to discard EV batteries in landfills

The Garden State's legislation is designed to create a circular economy for EV batteries

Leah Garden, GreenBiz.com
clock 02 February 2024 • 2 min read
Record EV charge point installations deserve greater celebration
Automotive

Record EV charge point installations deserve greater celebration

Zapmap's Melanie Shufflebotham asks why parts of the media continue to ignore the rapid gains being made by the UK's EV charging network

Melanie Shufflebotham, Zapmap
clock 01 February 2024 • 4 min read
Number of public EV chargers in UK hits 53,700
Automotive

Number of public EV chargers in UK hits 53,700

Latest data from Department for Transport reveals one in five charging public points in UK provides power at 50kW or above

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 January 2024 • 3 min read