Poll: Climate policy u-turns exacerbating public eco-anxiety

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 3 min read
More than half of adults admit to feeling grief about what is happening to the planet, according to new research from Triodos Bank

Inaction from politicians on environmental issues is aggravating the public's anxiety about the climate crisis, a new poll has indicated.

Research published by Triodos Bank this morning has charted the rise of 'eco-anxiety' among the public, revealing that one in six people admit they feel anxious about the climate crisis. This proportion rises to one in three for younger people between the ages of 18 to 33.

Government inaction on climate issues was found to be a major aggravator of eco-anxiety, with half of respondents who admitted to feeling eco-anxiety reporting that it made them feel worse about the climate crisis. More than a third of respondents, meanwhile, said government u-turns on decarbonisation policies had exacerbated their concerns about the planet.

The study also reveals how a large proportion of people in the UK are taking action to reduce their environmental impact, with 75 per cent of respondents noting they had made green lifestyle changes, such as using less single-use plastic, changing their diet to eat less meat, and switching to a renewable energy provider.

Sana Yusef, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said it was "not surprising" that people were worried about the future given the concurrent climate and cost-and-living crises.

"People are already turning their fear into action on the climate and making changes to live more sustainably," she said. "But it is a worrying time when our government's commitment to meeting its climate targets is looking increasingly shaky.

"We urgently need our leaders to act on the fair, green solutions that will bring down our bills and the harmful emission that cause climate change. This means ending our reliance on expensive and polluting gas by investing in a street-by-street insulation programme to fix our heat-leaking homes and lifting the barriers to cheap, clean, homegrown renewables."

The study also highlights how pubilc concern over climate impacts is being crowded out to some extent by the cost-of-living crisis, with six in 10 stating that rising food and living costs are more of an immediate worry to them than the climate crisis.

Meanwhile, three in 10 respondents admitted to feeling guilty about their own emissions and environmental impact.

Bevis Watts, chief executive of Triodos Bank, said the survey results underscored the need for an ambitious outcome at the COP28 Climate Summit later this year.

"From concern about increasing wildfire and extreme flooding, to grief about declining wildlife, there are huge worries for people to contemplate about the future of our planet - at a time when living costs are also on the minds of many," he said. "Yet it's clear that the majority of people still want to take action to reduce their impact on the environment.

"COP28 later this year must deliver an acceleration in action at a global level, prioritising the phasing out of fossil fuels and increasing financial support for a fair, low carbon future. Only a truly collective effort can turn current anxiety about the future into something more hopeful."

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff

