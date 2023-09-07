'Brilliant news': UK rejoins Horizon Europe research programme

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'Brilliant news': UK rejoins Horizon Europe research programme

Scientists hail major boost to climate and clean tech research efforts, as UK rejoins EU's world-leading research funding and collaboration programme

Scientists across the UK are celebrating today, after the government announced the UK has rejoined the EU's Horizon Europe research collaboration programme as a fully associated member. The long-awaited...

