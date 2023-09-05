Sainsbury's ringfences £6m for dairy farm pay and sustainability bonuses

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Average dairy farm could receive extra £27,000 a year alongside new sustainability bonus for embracing low carbon farming practices

Dairy farmers supplying Sainsbury's with milk are to be paid an additional 1p per litre on top of the retailer's independently calculated Cost of Production price from next month, following a new £6m investment...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

David Wheeler: Sport has an unmatched opportunity to reach parts of society that nothing else can

'Selling like hot cakes': 1-in-5 cars sold in August fully electric

Most read
01

'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

07 September 2023 • 6 min read
02

'Passing on the savings': Octopus Energy quadruples export rates for solar customers

06 September 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Very little has changed': Has the 'de facto' onshore wind farm ban really been lifted?

06 September 2023 • 9 min read
04

Government warned lack of green industrial strategy risks wiping £224bn off UK economy

07 September 2023 • 6 min read
05

'Quality isn't binary': BeZero Carbon publishes claims methodology for carbon credit buyers

06 September 2023 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Green bond market closes in on $1trn total issuance in 2023
Investment

Green bond market closes in on $1trn total issuance in 2023

Elliot Gulliver-Needham, Investment Week
clock 07 September 2023 • 3 min read
Reports: KKR poised to snap up stake in battery pioneer Zenobe
Investment

Reports: KKR poised to snap up stake in battery pioneer Zenobe

Reports suggest US buyout giant is set to acquire joint control of the UK-based energy storage and electric bus specialist

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 September 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Fiduciary duty: 'Radical' rethink urged to drive UK pension sector climate action

Pension trustee duties need to include consideration of members' lifetime financial interests, a leading industry figure has argued

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 04 September 2023 • 3 min read