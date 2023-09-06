Mocean Energy snaps up £3.2m in EU funding for Orkney wave machine

Marine energy specialist Mocean has announced it has secured more than £3m in EU funding to develop and deploy a 250kW wave machine in Orkney, which aims to act as a fore-runner for a commercial scale grid-connected wave energy farm in Scottish waters.

The Edinburgh-based firm revealed yesterday morning that it was one of three companies to have been awarded funds from the third phase of wave technology procurement programme Europewave, which is funded by the EU and managed in collaboration with Wave Energy Scotland, the Basque Energy Agency, and Ocean Energy Europe.

The new wave energy device, named Blue Horizon, is now set to be manufactured in Scotland and deployed in a grid-connected berth at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney as early as 2025, according to the company.

It is expected the project could then pave the way to a small wave array which would deliver 1.2MW of clean energy to the electricity grid by 2030.

Cameron McNatt, co-founder and managing director at the company, hailed the new innovation funding as a "major milestone" for the firm.

"We have already demonstrated our technology successfully at small scale and this programme will allow us to build a significantly larger machine based on our proven hinged raft design, and incorporate our novel direct drive generator," he said. "We are already working with a range of supply chain partners across Scotland and the UK who bring tremendous experience and professionalism to the wave energy sector, and I am confident we have the right suppliers on board to bring this ambitious project to fruition."

McNatt said the company's goal was to deliver a small array in UK waters this decade. "I am confident that with appropriate innovation funding in place we can realise our ambition to build commercial wave energy arrays and generate home-grown green energy from our seas, both in the UK and around the world," he said.

Mocean said the Blue Horizon device would be a signicant scale-up from the 10kW Blue X wave energy converter prototype it is currently operating in the seas off Orkney as part of a collaborative wave power project which aims to decarbonise subsea operations.

The new technology is designed for commercial applications for islands and remote communities, while also enabling various off-grid applications, such as oil and gas or aquaculture facilities, the company explained.

Tim Hurst, managing director of Wave Energy Scotland, said the funding award would help Mocean prove that its wave energy technology could play a role in delivering on the UK's clean energy goals.

"With their Blue X prototype deployed in Scapa Flow, Mocean Energy proved their technology had the right cost, performance and reliability to deliver commercial wave energy," he said. "The [previous, Renewables for Subsea Power programme] project has successfully demonstrated the technology in a specific oil and gas application, and now phase three of Europewave will demonstrate that the technology can scale up and ultimately be deployed in sufficient numbers to make a significant contribution to our net zero targets. "

The other companies to have been awarded funding in the third phase of the Europewave programme after successfully passing through phases one and two are IDOM Consulting and CETO Wave Energy Ireland, who will install their devices at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform in northern Spain, according to the update.

Advocates of marine energy technologies have long maintained that they have the potential to deliver reliable zero emission power at scale. The sector has struggled to commercialise over the past decade, as developers have wrestled with relatively high costs and the various technical challenges that come with operating in harsh marine environments. But a new wave of developers have successfully delivered a series of commercial scale demonstration projects in recent years, and hopes are building that the sector has the potential to drive down costs in the coming decades while providing reliable clean power capacity that can complement other forms of renewable generation.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.