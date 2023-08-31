Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government announces plans to revamp heat pump grant offer

The government has today announced plans to reform the rules governing its £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme, promising that the proposed changes would make it cheaper and easier for more households and small businesses to switch to heat pumps.

The proposed measures could result in varying levels of grants for heat pumps, depending on the customer's property type or existing fuel source. The government said the changes would make heat pump installations more affordable for even more households and small businesses, enabling them to benefit from low-cost and low-carbon heating.

The proposed changes - which are now open to consultation until 12 October - would also introduce a simplified approach for households to qualify for a heat pump grant by removing the need to install loft or cavity wall insulation first.

Currently, grants are capped at £5,000 for an air source heat pump and £6,000 for a ground source heat pump, while properties also have to meet energy efficiency standards in order to qualify for a grant.

However, the cost of heat pump installations can vary significantly based on the type of property and whether or not energy efficiency upgrades are required.

Critics of the current approach have argued that it risks blocking millions of larger or more inefficient households from accessing heat pump grants, despite the fact studies have shown that heat pumps can deliver significant emissions and energy savings when deployed in all property types.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: "Heat pumps are a vital tool in cutting the carbon emissions from people heating their homes, while also helping to drive down costs and boosting our energy security.

"While a heat pump can be installed for a similar price to installing a gas boiler, the support we've put in place means it is an option for more and more households. Today's changes go even further and will mean even more people could benefit from making the switch, offering them the option for a low-emission, low-cost form of heating their homes."

The government said the proposed changes would provide a further boost to a grant scheme that has already issued more than £81m of funding.

The reforms would also provide an additional option to help consumers install new biomass boilers that also work as an oven, helping more households access the technology.

In addition, the government today reiterated its commitment to introducing the Future Homes Standard in 2025, insisting that it plans to set the performance standard for the new rules "at a level which will effectively preclude new homes being built with fossil fuel heating".

The new proposals are likely to be broadly welcomed by industry and environmental groups, which have repeatedly warned that while demand for heat pumps is growing fast the UK market lags behind that of its European neighbours and is off track to the meet the government's goal of 600,000 installations a year by 2028.

However, campaign group Greenpeace questioned the government's proposals to ease rules requiring homes installing heat pumps to ensure good levels of energy efficiency. "While the government is absolutely right to make the installation of heat pumps cheaper and more accessible, removing the need for insulation is cutting all the wrong corners," said Greenpeace UK climate campaigner, Georgia Whitaker. "Insulation is the quickest and easiest way to slash household carbon emissions and reduce energy use - saving people up to a thousand pound a year on their bills. Better insulation also makes heat pumps more efficient.

"Rather than taking one step forward, two steps back, the government should be ramping up investment for both heat pumps and insulation - delivering a nationwide programme to make homes warmer, cleaner and cheaper to run side-by-side, not pitting one energy-saving scheme against the other."

But Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, gave the proposed reforms a warmer welcome.

"This move would mean the UK's levels of support for installing heat pumps becomes more closely aligned to other nations, including lots of EU countries, the US and Australia," she said. "The rest of the world has been slowly ramping up heat pump deployment for some time, so much so that there are now 20 million installed in Europe and the US sold more heat pumps than gas boilers last year. It seems the government has recognised we're falling behind, which is threatening our energy security, and wants to catch up with countries like Poland and Estonia, which have far higher numbers of heat pumps per person.

"Lowering the barrier of upfront cost means more households could install a heat pump and better shield themselves from the volatile prices of gas for good. Driving installations up will drive prices down and we're already seeing companies like Octopus and British Gas offering heat pumps for less than £3,000"

In related news, Swedish clean energy company Aira today announced it has acquired Yorkshire-based All Seasons Energy for an undisclosed sum, providing a major boost to the company's ambition of becoming the UK's leading heat pump installer by the end of 2024.

Aira said it would now invest in a new 'Northern Academy' that will train hundreds of installers in support of its ambition to serve five million homes across Europe with clean energy solutions over the next 10 years. Achieving this target will dramatically improve the energy efficiency of UK homes and save the same volume of carbon emissions as taking 10 million cars off the road across Europe.

"This is an exciting period of rapid growth for All Seasons Energy," said company director Richard Moule. "Already a successful, nation-wide, and multi-award-winning installer, I believe Aira will take us to the next level. Aira have an outstanding drive to grow the European heat pump industry, and their plan for an on-site training facility will provide hundreds of installer opportunities and apprenticeships for Yorkshire and neighbouring counties."

Daniel Särefjord, Aira UK's CEO, said the acquisition represented a "crucial stepping stone to unlocking the UK's potential for a cleaner, greener homes based on low carbon technologies and sustainable energy sources such as the sun and air".

"Together with the All Seasons team, we will implement our innovative pay-monthly model, enabling many more UK customers to get access to the energy bill savings from clean energy technology with no upfront cost," he said. "The opportunity to decarbonise UK homes is extraordinary. In the UK, residential heating contributes to 16 per cent of all CO2 emissions and 85 per cent of all homes still use fossil fuel heating. We're offering alternative solutions to heating and powering homes, dramatically reducing CO2 emissions and minimising energy related bills by more than 50 per cent. Better for the planet and better for our customers' pockets."

