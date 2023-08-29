'Off-grid entertainment': BP Pulse fires up 'world first' EV-powered silent disco

Thousands of festival-goers experienced a 'world first' silent disco powered exclusively by electric vehicles (EVs) over the Bank Holiday Weekend thanks to a novel demonstration of flexible energy storage technologies.

More than 5,000 guests at music and motoring festival CarFest visited the 600-person capacity disco that was 100 per cent powered by four EVs provided by BP Pulse, the charging infrastructure arm of energy giant BP.

Three sessions were played daily over the Bank Holiday Weekend - including appearances from AJ and Curtis Pritchard as well as festival creator, Chris Evans - with the resulting 6.5 hours of daily entertainment consuming approximately 200kWh worth of power.

BP Pulse also offered EV-powered mobile charging allowing revellers to plug in devices while they danced and provided a dedicated charging hub for EVs for the first time in the festival's history.  

Created by Evans to help raise funds for UK Children's Charities, this year's festival took place between 25 and 27 August at Laverstoke Farm in Hampshire. 

Paul Goodmaker, global sponsorship director at BP, said he hoped to that working with CarFest would highlight the potential of EVs in a fun and engaging way.

"Recent developments in vehicle to load technology enabled us to plug EVs into four different areas of the silent disco to charge the headsets, power the tent's lighting and DJ equipment and provide mobile phone charging lockers," he said.

"We're proud to have worked with CarFest to offer festival goers a truly unique off-grid entertainment experience, and to have brought our positive energy to such a wide audience." 

Created following BP's 2018 acquisition of Chargemaster Ltd in the UK, BP Pulse is aiming to deliver a network of more than 100,000 public EV charging points by 2030.

In March, the company officially opened a new hub in Kettering, North Northamptonshire, featuring 10 300kW chargers that together boast 3MW of installed capacity. Its "most powerful" facility to date, the site can charge up to 20 cars simultaneously at 150kW, allowing each car to gain up to 100 miles in around 15 minutes.

