Defra reviews future of microplastics in range of household goods

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) is researching the environmental effects of microplastics, fuelling speculation it could extend current bans on the use of microplastics to a wider range of household products, including shampoo, toothpaste, and makeup.

The government confirmed it is researching the emissions of intentionally added microplastics as part of its UK REACH Work Programme, following reports earlier this week that harmful microplastics found in a number of popular products were facing the prospect of a ban. Any such ban would build on previous bans on microbeads in cosmetic products, as well as the government's banning of a range of single use plastic products.

However, Defra stressed the current review is an evidence gathering project at this stage, which will be used to inform policy development domestically as part of its commitment to tackle plastic pollution. It added that the range of risk management options that were being analysed through the review would not necessarily become government policy.

The government said it routinely gathers evidence on a range of microplastics in products, but "that does not mean we plan to ban them".

"The UK is already a global leader in combatting plastic waste and we have taken major steps to tackle plastic pollution, including microplastics," Defra said in a statement.

"We are also joining other high ambition countries in supporting the development of a new international legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution, which includes pushing for global action to address microplastic pollution.

"More widely, we have also restricted the supply of several single use plastic items and introduced a world leading plastic packaging tax that is stopping microplastics at source."

The new review will assess levels of microplastic emissions and the risks that they pose to human health and the environment, as well as undertake a socio-economic assessment of a range of different policy interventions.

Defra's review of microplastics follows a ban which was introduced by the EU earlier this year.

As such, environmental campaign groups were quick to call on the government to move quickly to complete the review and introduce new legislation to crack down on microplastic waste.

Jo Royle, CEO and co-founder of international social enterprise Common Seas, said that while it was positive that progress towards microplastics is "finally" being made, such moves were still "long overdue".

"Earlier this year the EU already implemented a comprehensive ban, and ministers here are still stuck in the discussion phase," she added.

"Microplastics have infiltrated the air we breathe, the food we eat, and water we drink," Royle warned. "Ahead of the third round of negotiations for a legally binding global plastic treaty in Nairobi this Autumn, the UK should lead by example and demonstrate firm action against the plastic problem. It is time to move forward with a robust policy to protect humans and the planets health with a complete ban on harmful microplastics."

Meanwhile, campaign group the Plastic Soup Foundation warned microplastics are present in products made by almost 90 per cent of the top selling cosmetics brands.

The campaign group estimated that every minute more than seven kilograms of microplastics deriving from personal care products end up in the environment across Europe. Further research by Plastic Soup Foundation also found microplastics to be present in almost three-quarters of meat and diary products they tested as part of a study carried out in the Netherlands last year.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, PlasticFree, and the Plastic Health Council, said: "When plastic is the cause of cancers, premature births, infertility and more, it is complete madness that society has been conned into accepting the inclusion of this toxic material in so many of our everyday products.

"The question of a total or partial ban on microplastics in our products is a simple one. The Plastic Health Council was founded to place science at the forefront of policy, it is now for Defra to sit up and take note of the mountain of evidence that points to the toxic impact of microplastics and the chemicals they carry.

"The UK once was leading on tackling plastic pollution until we fell far behind the EU, it's now time for us to regain the lost ground and once again lead the world in putting an end to the plastic health crisis."

