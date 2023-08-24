Lab grown diamonds are a girl's greenest friend: The Diamond Lab secures fresh funding, expands top team

Sustainable jewellery brand The Diamond Lab has announced it has secured funding to fuel its next stage of expansion and welcomed a former managing director of Prada UK and Louis Vuitton UK to its team.

The London-based business announced yesterday that it has secured £450,000 through its first round of Series A private financing, which was led by investor James Shulman.

The Diamond Lab said the cash will be used to fund its expansion onto the high street as it prepares to open its first standalone store on Bond Street in London, following a successful launch in Selfridges earlier this year.

Founder Jamie Amelia Patel has forecast £3.8m in sales during the businesses' first year through international e-commerce, its new London presence, and upcoming brand partnerships which are due to be announced in the coming months.

The company also announced this week that former managing director of Prada UK and Louis Vuitton UK David Duncan-Smith is joining the business as non-executive chairman.

Duncan-Smith will advise the brand as it opens its first shop, which will seek to educate customers about environmental benefits of lab-grown diamonds as part of its retail experience.

"The Diamond Lab is shaking up the traditional norms of the luxury industry by deeply understanding the demands of upcoming luxury consumers," said Jamie Amelia Patel, founder and creator at the company. "We aim to cultivate a space that encourages significant dialogues on earth kind diamonds and the future of eco-luxury," she added. "Not only am I eager to start discussions about diamonds, but I am also passionate to educate customers on the process of seed to diamond."

James Shulman, investor at The Diamond Lab, said he was "incredibly excited" to be involved in the new venture.

"While laboratory-grown diamonds are clearly a disruptive and explosive sector, my main incentive is to work with Jamie Patel and her team as she becomes the market leader with a dynamic vision," he added. "Jamie's expertise, energy and drive make this a fantastic investment opportunity."

The Diamond Lab is one of a number of companies looking to commercialise lab-grown diamonds, with some sourcing captured carbon that can then be turned into 'carbon negative' jewels. Advocates of the technology maintain that it has minimal environmental impacts compared to traditional diamond mining.

