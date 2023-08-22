'Power Move': Ovo to pay 1.5 million customers to use greener off-peak power

Ovo has today launched a major new scheme to collectively reward more than 1.5 million customers with around £15m per month in payments if they shift electricity usage away from peak hours between 4pm and 7pm to times when the grid has access to more green power.

Under the retailer's Power Move scheme, customers will be rewarded £10 per month for reducing electricity consumption to 12.5 per cent of their daily usage during peak periods, which is roughly equivalent to shifting cooking an oven meal for an hour, undertaking three dishwasher loads, or four loads of washing per week to outside of peak hours, according to Ovo.

Power Move challenges and rewards will be adjusted each season based on the time of year and average consumption rates to maximise rewards for customers.

Mat Moakes, chief commercial officer at OVO, said that while changing what time of day to use the washing machine might seem a minor consideration it can have a massive impact on energy costs and the carbon intensity of the grid. Advocates of so-called flexible grid services have long maintained that by shifting demand away from peak periods grid operators can reduce the need to fire up back up gas power plants, leading to significantly reduced emissions and costs. As such, it is more cost effective to incentivise energy users to shift non-essential demand than it is to pay for increased gas power.

"That's why we're paying customers to move their energy use out of peak times, to times of day when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing," Moakes explained. "This is all part of our commitment to help make our customers' homes, as well as the energy system, greener."

The announcement comes after Ovo trialled Power Move over the winter, paying customers almost £150,000 for shifting 164,179 kWh of demand out of peak time.The trial also delivered carbon savings of 22.3 tonnes by moving energy usage to times of day when the grid is greener.

Natalie Harris from Bristol, who took part in the trial, added that Ovo paid her £80 for making simple changes that reduced demand on the grid.

"This meant I was able to treat myself when I did my weekly shop," she added. "I've tried to keep up the good habits I made, for example I'm more conscious of when I run the washing machine and I try not to put the oven on during peak hours."

Ovo's announcement also comes as energy regulator Ofgem prepares to announce its energy price cap, with Cornwall Insight predicting that a typical gas and electricity bill will fall to an average of £1,823 a year from October before rising again from January to an average of £1,979 a year.

It form part of a growing trend, which has seen rival energy suppliers such as Octopus and British Gas similarly introduce flexible tariffs and incentives designed to encourage customers with smart meters to reduce demand during peak periods and increase demand when high levels of renewable power are available.

