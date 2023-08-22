Green Rider: 100 UK acting stars join campaign to curb 'climate-damaging' film and TV practices

Some of the UK's leading stars of screen and stage - including Ben Whishaw, Mark Rylance, Stephen Fry and Gemma Arterton, among others - have thrown their weight behind a fresh campaign launched today urging actors to use their celebrity riders to demand more environmentally sustainable practices in the film and television industry.

Launching at the Edinburgh international television festival today, the Green Rider campaign aims to drive a "cultural shift" towards celebrity and industry status being measured in positive influence rather than "climate-damaging perks".

Such perks include 'riders' - a set of clauses sometimes added to actors' contracts which list their on-set requirements - which have become infamous for being used by high profile performers to make demands for specific food, snacks, drinks and flowers, and in particularly extreme cases even request private jets, hot tubs and basketball courts.

But some of the UK's best-known stars are taking a stand against climate-damaging celebrity riders as part of the Green Rider campaign, signing a statement today created by actors' union Equity For A Green New Deal aimed at boosting sustainability in the film and television industry.

More than 100 British actors have signed the statement, including Harriet Walter, Juliet Stevenson, David Harewood, Bill Nighy, Miranda Richardson, Bella Ramsey, Adrian Dunbar, Romola Garai, Natalie Dormer and Paapa Essiedu, all of whom have pledged to cut the carbon impact of their riders and instead use their demands to push for greener practices and commitments on set.

Rylance - who has starred in numerous major Hollywood, TV and theatre productions - said the film industry was "notorious for its waste and un-ecological practices".

"Just because we can't do everything doesn't mean to say we can't do anything," he said.

To support the pledge, Equity For A Green New Deal has created a environmentally-friendly framework for actors to use in negotiating better practices and more sustainable perks in the film and TV industry.

The union - which said an average big-budget film production generates around 2,840 tonnes of CO2 - is encouraging actors to add a 'green rider' to their contracts insisting on more sustainable practices, such as specific clauses to swap private air travel for lower carbon alternatives, use non-exclusive trailers or dressing rooms to reduce energy use, and recycle sets and costumes.

Actors signing the pledge are also encouraged to consider the environmental cost of food and comfort requests on their rider that require production runners to travel far off site to fulfil them.

Emmy and BAFTA nominated Essiedu said this summer's extreme weather events had "brought into sharp focus" the reality that climate change presented a clear and present danger, rather than solely a future threat, as he called on the TV and film industry to play its part in reducing its impact on the planet.

"The accepted normal practices of the film industry are rife with waste and a lack of consciousness as to the damage we are causing our planet," he said. "But these practices can be challenged and changed and that is why I am so excited about the Equity Green Rider. It is a clear and practical set of guidelines that empower us within our industry to play our part in combatting this urgent reality we find ourselves in and provides a pathway for a cleaner, more sustainable future."

More details of the initiative are expected to be unveiled later today, but Equity For A Green New Deal is reportedly in discussion with the BBC, ITV Studios and Sky Studios in the hope of trialling the initiative in forthcoming TV productions.

In a joint statement this morning, campaign leaders Danusia Samal and Will Attenborough - members of the Equity for a Green New Deal network - said the time had come for the arts to spark a "major cultural shift" on climate action, citing similar past example such as the 1980s boycott of Apartheid South Africa and the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in the industry.

"We've done it before and are ready to do it again," they said. "By signing up to use the rider, you are joining a movement of people playing their part to green our industry, no longer measuring our value by the amount of resources we consume, but by positive influence and responsible behaviour. As striking actors and writers in the US are proving, we are a force to be reckoned with when we join together and demand better."

