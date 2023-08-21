'Once in a lifetime opportunity': UK can play lead role in battery recycling boom, report finds

Credit: iStock
Study by Innovate UK KTN outlines roadmap for the UK to become a global frontrunner in the battery recycling capacity required to drive the electrification of transport

The development of a circular battery economy will be essential for the UK to meet its electric vehicle (EV) adoption targets in line with the government's planned ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2030, a new report has urged.

The new analysis, titled 2035 Battery Recycling Industry Vision, was developed by Innovate UK KTN's Cross-Sector Battery Systems Innovation Network. It concludes the UK has the potential to become a frontrunner in the fast-expanding global battery recycling industry, but it argues greater collaboration between industry, academia, and government is needed to deliver the necessary infrastructure.

The report estimates that by 2040 the UK will produce nearly 1.6 million EVs per annum, which will require somewhere in the region of 450,000 tonnes of battery cell production capability.

While there are plans in place to develop gigafactories to satisfy booming demand for batteries, the report notes there is a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to develop end of life and recycling infrastructure to enable the safe processing and reintroduction of battery materials into the industry's value chain, creating a circular economy for the sector while also easing demand for raw materials.

The report estimates that by 2035, 150,000 tonnes of batteries are expected to reach end of life annually, and by 2040 it anticipates up to 45,000 tonnes of battery-related manufacturing waste will be produced each year.

Additional market figures from Market Research Future have suggested the battery recycling market globally could be worth £27bn by 2030.

As such, the report emphasises the need for sustainable battery recycling processes, including the safe and rapid discharging of packs as well as access to a trained, skilled and diverse workforce to help secure the UK's supply of battery materials, including cobalt and lithium, the two critical minerals needed for battery production.

In addition to boosting supplies of critical minerals in the UK, the report suggests a battery recycling ecosystem could also attract investment from battery manufacturers. By operating near battery recycling plants, manufacturers could benefit from a shared supply of skills, knowledge, and materials, the report adds.

However, in order to ensure the still nascent industry "thrives in the future", the report calls on policymakers, investors, and innovators to act now to help build out the necessary skills and infrastructure.

Co-author of the report Sheena Hindocha warned "there's already a finite amount of raw material to make batteries" and with current predictions suggesting the UK will need to produce 450,000 tonnes of cell production by 2040, she added that "we must act now to develop the end-of-life infrastructure required for this demand".

"It's well-known that EVs are going to play a key role in the UK's race to net-zero by 2050," added report co-author Nikoleta Piperidou. "Collaboration is essential for success, from industry stakeholders and researchers, all the way to Government to develop the right strategy for the volume of EV batteries that are coming."

Key steps towards the UK achieving "battery recycling excellence" outlined by the report include the need for standardised EV batteries and connections. The authors of the report explain that at present, each EV car manufacturer has different battery cell designs, making it harder to discharge and recycle end of life packs.

The report predicts that if EV batteries were standardised end of life battery handling would be far safer and simpler, and could even be automated, leading to significant cost savings and efficiency gains.

The report also calls for clear and safe industry practice to combat the high costs and risks associated with transporting batteries, including through the integration of battery State of Health (SOH) rules to better identify and flag when a battery needs to be recycled, reused or repurposed.

