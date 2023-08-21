'Unique vantage point': European Space Agency to monitor wildfire carbon impact in 'near-real time'

Carbon ratings agency BeZero Carbon is to join forces with the Dresden University of Technology and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute on a European Space Agency-funded effort to harness satellite technology to monitor carbon emissions caused by wildfires.

Using land use, land cover, atmospheric, ocean, weather, and climate data provided by the European Space Agency's Sentinel satellites, the project will aim to create an emissions estimation system for wildfires, with a particular focus on the Amazon, boreal forests in Asia, and Africa's rainforests.

BeZero Carbon, which already uses similar data from NASA and Europe's space agency to provide assessments of fire risk and impacts for its carbon rating services, hopes to further enhance near real-time monitoring and carbon loss estimates from wildfires to gauge the likelihood of more than 100 projects delivering on environmental claims through this latest collaboration.

The announcement comes amid the latest summer surge in wildfire events, with more than 1,000 people still missing following deadly wildfires in Hawaii and Canada deploying its military to combat fast-spreading wildfires in British Columbia which have led to evacuation orders for more than 35,000 people.

Moreover, southern European countries have been grappling with fierce temperatures and fires in recent weeks, with July 2023 likely to have been the hottest month on record, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

Wildfires pose a particular threat to nature-based carbon offset projects, as emissions savings that companies and governments have invested in enabling through forest protection or tree-planting programmes can be obliterated through fires.

As such, Dr. Niels Andela, head of remote sensing at BeZero Carbon, said the new partnership could play a crucial role in better understanding the impact of fires on carbon offset projects.

"Through this partnership we will be able to further advance our world-leading geospatial capabilities and develop near-real time monitoring tools for global fire emergencies and associated carbon impacts," he said.

Dr. Matthias Forkel, junior professor for environmental remote sensing at Dresden University of Technology, added that the scheme and associated funding will facilitate the creation of a new generation of fire emissions monitoring tools.

"We are leveraging optical and microwave remote sensing to develop a fire emissions database that directly assesses fuel consumption and emissions from satellite observations," he said. "Our data provide novel insights in ecosystem changes following fire."

Dr. Vincent Huijnen, senior scientist at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said the multidisciplinary partnership combines expertise in wildfire monitoring, satellite remote sensing, and atmospheric processes to offer a "unique vantage point" to validate and optimise wildfire emissions estimates.

The news comes after a raft of clean tech projects were included among the first wave of recipients for funding from the UK Space Agency's £20m International Bilateral Fund.

Designed to foster closer ties with the space programmes of the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, India, Singapore, and South Africa and catalyse investment in new space-based technologies, the first round of funding awards will see 32 projects each receive up to £75,000 from an initial £2.1m pot.

