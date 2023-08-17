Reports: Government to put zero emission vehicle mandate to Parliamentary vote

MPs and the House of Lords are to be given the chance to vote on proposed electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing quotas for carmakers, amid heightened tensions in Westminster surrounding the government's net zero agenda, according to reports this morning.

The zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which is slated to come into force next year, would see automakers having to ensure at least 22 per cent of the cars and 10 per cent of the vans which roll off their UK production lines are fully electric. That threshold would then gradually ratchet up as the UK's 2030 phase out date for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles draws closer.

However, amid a growing backlash to net zero from a small section of MPs and certain national media outlets, the government has been facing pressure to delay or dilute a raft of green policies, particularly those designed to incentivise electric vehicles, such as the ZEV mandate and the 2030 phase-out date for new petrol and diesel car sales.

And today, a spokesperson for Department for Transport (DfT) reportedly confirmed to The i newspaper this morning that it planned to put the ZEV rules to a vote in Parliament, by enacting a rarely used 'affirmative' procedure, which would require a vote in both the House of Commons and House of Lords, instead of the more common 'negative' procedure which doesn't require a vote.

"The Climate Change Act 2008 requires the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate to be approved by Parliament, for which an affirmative Statutory Instrument is the normal procedure," a DfT spokesperson reportedly told the newspaper.

BusinessGreen has contacted the DfT for comment, but a spokesperson for the Department told the newspaper insisted the government remained committed to the 2030 phase out date for new fossil fuel car sales.

"We remain committed to phasing out the purchase of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 - providing certainty to industry, safeguarding jobs and helping UK car manufacturers invest in the future," the spokesperson reportedly said. "We continue to engage closely with industry on the transition and will publish our response to the mandate consultation in due course."

The government's decision to put the ZEV mandate - a policy that has been in the works since 2021 - to a vote by MPs will be seen by many as an attempt to appease the small but vocal number of Tory backbenchers and media outlets calling in recent weeks for net zero policies to be ditched or diluted, amid claims they risk further hitting the pockets of consumers already battling the ongoing cost of living crisis.

But trade bodies from across the energy, charging, technology, and automotive sectors have warned that delaying the ZEV mandate risks stymying investment in much-needed charging infrastructure and electric vehicle supply chains, thereby also putting green jobs at risk, and holding back the growth of the second-hand EV market.

Industry had been anticipating legislation putting the ZEV mandate into law this autumn, with government expected to respond this month to a recent consultation on the ZEV mandate which closed earlier this year.

But Colin Walker, transport analyst from the ECIU think tank, wrote on X - formerly known as Twitter - that delaying the mandate would send the wrong signal to markets. "Any delay to the mandate creates uncertainty - bad for car industry as it tries to make shift to building EVs, bad for charging industry as it looks to build more chargers, and bad for growth of the second hand EV market," he warned.

It comes amid growing concern about the government's commitment to net zero policies across the board, after various influential Cabinet members and even the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicating they were revaluating green policies on cost grounds, including the ZEV mandate, the phase out of petrol and diesel car sales by 2030 and the phase out of gas boilers by 2035.

However, in an interview with ITV yesterday, the Prime Minister appeared to rule out a holding a referendum on the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target.

Asked by the broadcaster whether he would put the climate target to a public vote, the Sunak said: "I'm committed to net zero … I think actually there's agreement on it."

"I think most people are committed to getting to net zero but getting there in a proportion and pragmatic way," he added. "I think that has broad support."

Calls for a vote on the target have been led by influential figures such as Nigel Farage, who successfully led the campaign for Britain leaving the EU in 2016.

Observers have questioned the need and wisdom for a referendum on net zero, given that most polling shows the UK public largely backs climate action, with 94 per cent of the vote in the last general election going to parties which explicitly backed the 2050 net zero target in their manifestos.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.