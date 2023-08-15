Record 2GW of flexibility services contracted to bolster Britain's grid last year

Electricity companies tendered a record 4.6GW of capacity on Britain's local flexibility markets last year, signalling growing demand for systems and technologies designed to help manage the grid as it becomes increasingly powered by a greater variety of green energy sources, according to the Energy Networks Association (ENA).

The latest grid flexibility market data published by the trade association today shows that, of the record 4.6GW put out to tender last year, as much as 2GW of flexibility contracts ended up being finalised, of which the vast majority - 70 per cent - were for low carbon technologies such as electricity storage, solar and biofuels.

Flexibility services are widely regarded as critical to the UK's net zero transition, as they enable excess electricity to be stored during times of lower demand on the grid, and then released back to the grid at times of higher demand, therefore unlocking additional capacity to support the connection of more low-carbon technologies such as wind and solar power.

The 2022/23 flexibility market figures cover the sixth year of the ENA's Open Networks programme aimed at helping flexibility service operators to more easily access electricity markets, which energy watchdog Ofgem recently confirmed that it plans to continue to support going forward.

Ofgem has estimated flexibility services could save consumers as much as £10bn per year in energy costs by 2050, while also helping to reduce the total cost of the net zero transition by up to £70bn by reducing the need for as much costly energy infrastructure and making more use of the UK's growing renewable power capacity.

Dr Avi Aithal, head of Open Networks at ENA, said the latest figures showed Britain was now running "one of the biggest flexibility markets in the world".

"But today's success is history tomorrow, so we need to keep pushing on and maximising flexibility across the networks," he added.

"The government's and Ofgem's support for the programme has been invaluable and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them. It's been a tremendously exciting time for the scheme as we have been focused on making flexibility accessible to everyone in the UK, which is vital to helping the UK meet our net zero goals at the least cost to customers."

