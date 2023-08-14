Research: London roads 20 years behind in Mayor's net zero emissions race

London's roads are unlikely to achieve net zero emissions until 2050 under current transport policies and driving trends, 20 years behind targets set out by the city's Major Sadiq Khan, fresh analysis suggests.

Khan has set a goal for London to become a net zero city by 2030, but he faces a major uphill challenge to achieve the goal within the next seven years, and research published late last week suggests road traffic is likely to prove a major obstacle.

The Mayor's 'Accelerated Green Scenario' sets out a 27 per cent reduction in car vehicle kilometres driven in the city by 2030 relative to 2018 in order for London to meet its 2030 net zero target.

But according to the research, which was published last week by global forecasting and analysis firm Oxford Economics, the distance travelled by road vehicles in London has accelerated in recent years, reaching an estimated 20.3 billion miles in 2019, even despite greenhouse gas emissions from the capital's roads having at the same fallen at a historic rate.

As a result, Oxford Economics said it had carried out modelling based on "cautious assumptions" which suggests emissions from road transport in London may only fall by less than half by the end of the decade, reaching approximately 4,800 kilotons of CO2e in 2030, down from 8,100 kilotons in 2019.

That would still leave London's roads 20 years behind achieving net zero in line with the Mayor's ambitions for 2030, according to the firm, which said current trends in electric vehicle uptake and transport policies were failing to significantly curb private car use.

The company said that while London's congestion charge has cut the number of vehicles driving into the centre of the city from outside, the traffic measure - which was first introduced 20 years ago - has had little impact on vehicle use at the very local level. In particular, the growth in road traffic since the introduction of the congestion charge in 2003 was exclusively in outer London between 2003 and 2019, whereas it fell by 13 per cent in inner London, it said.

Moreover, there has been a sharp rise in the use of taxis and hire vehicles across the capital, with Department for Transport figures finding the number of licensed vehicles - including taxis and private hire vehicles operated by the likes of Uber and Bolt - increased by more than 70 per cent since 2005.

Additionally, while Oxford Economics said that further progress in driving down traffic emissions in London could be achieved by encouraging shifts in behaviour - away from private road transport to either public transport or active travel such as walking or cycling, for example - it said it was sceptical about the likely scale and therefore impact of such behavioural changes.

As a result, it said progress to net zero would likely remain heavily reliant on removing the most polluting vehicles from London's roads and boosting the uptake of electric and perhaps hydrogen vehicles.

For drivers to shift to zero emissions cars, costs, capabilities, and convenience remain key limiting factors, while significant technological improvements are still needed for heavy goods vehicles, it pointed out.

"Underlying our model is the assumption that CO2e savings will come predominantly from a cleaner stock of vehicles, rather than less traffic," Oxford Economics said. "This is in line with historical trends, that have shown a somewhat steady increase in vehicle miles travelled since 2009 in outer London, and since 2013 in inner London.

"We also assume that, in line with historical trends observed since 2013, future growth in vehicle miles travelled will be largely driven by private hire vehicles, as well as by LGV use, which has boomed along with online shopping.

"And we assume that the planned embargo on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be imposed as planned in 2030, and that all new cars and vans will be zero emission by 2035. Since there is no plan to force the scrapping of existing fossil-fuelled vehicles, these, will initially remain in the fleet, until they are gradually retired. Based on vehicle sales forecast from the OBR, our model suggests that London's stock of private cars will be zero or ultra-low emission by 2047, and fully zero-emission by around 2050."

The research comes just months after data from TomTom found London consumes more diesel and petrol on a per mile basis than anywhere else in the world, thanks in large part to rush hour congestion.

The Mayor of London's office was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Khan has faced huge pressure in recent weeks to dilute or ditch plans to expand the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) beyond the centre of the city to encompass the entire Greater London boundary next month, after the ULEZ became a key talking point at last month's byelection in Uxbridge.

However, Khan has remained adamant that driving down emissions and air pollution remains a top priority, and that the ULEZ expansion will go ahead as planned next month.

