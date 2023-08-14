Government hands out £20m to energy saving advice schemes across England

The government has launched a home efficiency upgrade advice service that is aiming to provide 125,000 households around England with face-to-face advice on how to cut bills whilst staying warm.

Under the scheme, 36 pilot energy advice services are set to benefit from a share of £20m in funding the government has set aside. All pilots are set to test new ways to get expert energy efficiency advice to those most in need, including people living in homes that are often difficult to install green home retrofit measures in - such as listed buildings - as well as the elderly and those without internet access, the government said.

The pilots securing funding support include a project in Birmingham to establish "energy cafes" where locals can receive advice and discuss energy savings techniques, which has secured £800,000 backing.

In Cumbria, meanwhile, another scheme has clinched £302,000 from the government to offer home check-ups for older and low-income households aimed at providing advice on which energy efficiency measures would be most beneficial to their homes.

"We want everyone to be able to get expert advice on how to make their homes more energy efficient, no matter where they live, so they can save money," said Amanda Solloway, Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability. "These innovative projects will bring that expertise right to people's doorsteps, quite literally in some cases, ensuring people are given the best advice on how to save money on their bills and heat their homes for less without needing to search for it."

Other projects to receive funding include a retrofit electric bus to bring on-the-road energy saving tips to customers around North Yorkshire, and an electric energy van based out of Lincolnshire which is set to travel to rural areas of the county to explain how government schemes can help people reduce their energy use.

Schools and community hubs will also be put to use in projects across the country to help pass on energy advice and support for households, the government said.

Mark Thornton, chief executive of the Energy Saving Trust, welcomed the new funding announcement. "It's good news that the government is moving to increase targeted support for those most in need," he said. "Personalised advice is crucial in empowering people to confidently make the right changes in their home. With our 30 years' experience delivering advice schemes across the UK we know that funding is most effective when combined with personalised energy efficiency advice."

However, the announcement comes amid growing concerns about the government's commitment to green policies in recent weeks, with various influential Cabinet figures and even the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak himself voicing concerns about certain policies potentially piling additional costs onto consumers already facing inflationary pressures.

In particular, policies that have repeatedly been highlighted as potentially being on the chopping board include the planned phase-out of petrol and diesel car sales from 2030, the zero emission vehicle mandate, and the phase out of gas boilers by 2035.

Yet at the same time, the government has faced strong opposition from green businesses and campaign groups who have repeatedly warned diluting the government's net zero policy approach would serve to damage investment confidence in the UK economy, while also undermining the chances of meeting statutory climate targets.

The shift in tone has sparked significant concern about campaigners, scientists, economists, energy experts and several backbench Conservatives, who have warned the UK looks set to be overtaken in the race for many clean industries of the future. Earlier this summer, environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigned publicly from government, accusing Ministers of "apathy" on the environment and the Prime Minister of being "uninterested" in the issue.

The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) - which represents small scale and flexible heat and power providers in the UK - today wrote to the PM emphasising the strong public, business and investor support for net zero, which it said could play a crucial role in driving both sustainability and economic growth.

"The Conservative Party has a long and prestigious tradition in acting decisively against climate change," the letter states. "Recent statements by your office however risk undermining that tradition and business confidence to invest in UK Plc, and at a time when other countries are doing so much to attract investment.

"Now is the time to go further and faster to make sure the UK and its citizens reap the benefit of the new industrial revolution."

Such warnings have also come from deep within the Conservative Party itself, and today a major group of Tory MPs again reiterated the electoral dangers to the government of failing to deliver on its environmental and climate promises, with polling having frequently shown that ambitious climate action is popular with UK voters.

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), which counts more than 100 Tory MPs among its membership, today warned the government that watering down its green policy agenda would hurt the Party's changes at the next General Election, which is widely expected to take place next year.

CEN member and Conservative MP Derek Thomas stressed that reaching net zero need not post a major cost to consumers, but rather it "should be an opportunity to cut their bills while tackling climate change".

"It is right we debate how we achieve our goals, but voters don't want to see us backtrack on climate change," he said.

Meanwhile his Party colleague and fellow CEN member Siobhan Baillie MP described striving to deliver the UK's net zero target as "a race to win green investment".

"With global competition [for new green industries and clean technologies] intensifying, we should accelerate out efforts, not backtrack," she said. "We must do so pragmatically to minimise costs and maximise the benefits to people and businesses. But we shouldn't wave the white flag when we could be trailblazers for the next industrial revolution."

Meanwhile, speaking to the Times today, CEN director Sam Hall said few votes could be won by rolling back on green targets "but many could be lost".

