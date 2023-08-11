Electric flying taxi firm lands $215m investment from Stellantis, Boeing and United Airlines

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Archer Aviation
Image:

Credit: Archer Aviation

Fresh funding propels total investment in Archer Aviation past $1.1bn as battery-powered air taxi firm eyes commercial operations in 2025

Archer Aviation has landed $215m investment from a clutch of major backers including automaker Stellantis, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, airline United Airlines and investor ARK Invest, increasing the electric air taxi developer's total funding to over $1.1bn to date.

It came as the US firm also yesterday announced a new partnership with Boeing's Wisk air taxi unit, following the resolution of a legal dispute between the two companies.

Archer Aviation, which is seeking to develop electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for sustainable ride sharing and air taxi services, said the latest investment would be used to help accelerate its ambitions to secure regulatory approval for its technology with a view to starting commercial operations in 2025.

The fresh funding is set to provide working capital, and to support the continued development of the company's aircraft and related technology, as well as the build out of its manufacturing and test facilities, it said.

The investment includes an acceleration of $70m from long term partner and Vauxhall parent company Stellantis under a strategic funding agreement entered into in January.

And, in addition to announcing its latest financial backing, Archer Aviation confirmed yesterday that it has reached an agreement with Boeing and its Wisk air taxi unit to not only settle a legal dispute, but to also collaborate on autonomous aircraft technology.

Formed through a joint venture between Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page's Kitty Hawk Corp, Whisk - which is now wholly owned by Boeing - sued Archer Avitation in 2021, accusing the latter of stealing trade secrets and patent infringement. However, Archer Aviation counter sued Wisk in 2021 "for its false and malicious extra-judicial smear campaign" and also then counter sued Boeing in 2022.

Yet in a new twist yesterday, a joint statement from Boeing, Wisk and Archer said the parties had "agreed to make Wisk its exclusive provider of autonomy technology for future variants of Archer's aircraft".

Archer Aviation also announced that its Midnight aircraft received 'Special Airworthiness' certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing it to begin flight test operations in the coming weeks.

As part of Archer's recently announced agreements with the US Department of Defense - which are valued at up to $142m - the firm said it was now on track to deliver the Midnight aircraft to the US Air Force by early next year.

Adam Goldstein, Archer Aviation's founder and CEO, said the agreement with US government demonstrated that latter's "unwavering commitment" that America would seek to lead the way in commercialising eVTOL aircraft.

"The pace at which our industry is advancing is unprecedented," he said. "Our team's hard work and dedication have brought us to this exciting moment, and we can't wait to see Midnight soar."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

BSI and CISL select six green start ups for inaugural year-long support programme

Tesco touts 'clear roadmap' to net zero after securing SBTi approval

Most read
01

'Power-ups': Octopus and UKPN to offer free electricity during spikes in renewables generation

10 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A wake up call for opponents of net zero': Government predicts gas power will be three times more expensive than renewables by 2025

11 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Its future potential is extraordinary': What is in the UK's new Biomass Strategy?

11 August 2023 • 8 min read
04

Google study finds AI can help pilots minimise climate-warming aircraft contrails

09 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

Reports: Environment Agency advised water companies to prepare for 'low climate change' scenario

10 August 2023 • 6 min read

More on Aviation

Credit: iStock
Aviation

Google study finds AI can help pilots minimise climate-warming aircraft contrails

Tests carried out by Google, American Airlines, and Breakthrough Energy suggest pilots can steer clear of routes that create climate-warming contrails

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Sustainable island hopping? ZeroAvia inks supply deal with Spanish seaplane operator
Aviation

Sustainable island hopping? ZeroAvia inks supply deal with Spanish seaplane operator

ZeroAvia's engines are set to help Surcar Airlines deliver on its decarbonisation goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 August 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: IAG
Aviation

IAG and Nova Pangaea Technologies plot 'first of its kind' UK SAF plant

UK production site for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is set to process non-food agricultural waste and wood residues into bioethanol

Charlotte Hall
clock 25 July 2023 • 3 min read