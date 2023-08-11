Electric flying taxi firm lands $215m investment from Stellantis, Boeing and United Airlines

Archer Aviation has landed $215m investment from a clutch of major backers including automaker Stellantis, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, airline United Airlines and investor ARK Invest, increasing the electric air taxi developer's total funding to over $1.1bn to date.

It came as the US firm also yesterday announced a new partnership with Boeing's Wisk air taxi unit, following the resolution of a legal dispute between the two companies.

Archer Aviation, which is seeking to develop electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for sustainable ride sharing and air taxi services, said the latest investment would be used to help accelerate its ambitions to secure regulatory approval for its technology with a view to starting commercial operations in 2025.

The fresh funding is set to provide working capital, and to support the continued development of the company's aircraft and related technology, as well as the build out of its manufacturing and test facilities, it said.

The investment includes an acceleration of $70m from long term partner and Vauxhall parent company Stellantis under a strategic funding agreement entered into in January.

And, in addition to announcing its latest financial backing, Archer Aviation confirmed yesterday that it has reached an agreement with Boeing and its Wisk air taxi unit to not only settle a legal dispute, but to also collaborate on autonomous aircraft technology.

Formed through a joint venture between Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page's Kitty Hawk Corp, Whisk - which is now wholly owned by Boeing - sued Archer Avitation in 2021, accusing the latter of stealing trade secrets and patent infringement. However, Archer Aviation counter sued Wisk in 2021 "for its false and malicious extra-judicial smear campaign" and also then counter sued Boeing in 2022.

Yet in a new twist yesterday, a joint statement from Boeing, Wisk and Archer said the parties had "agreed to make Wisk its exclusive provider of autonomy technology for future variants of Archer's aircraft".

Archer Aviation also announced that its Midnight aircraft received 'Special Airworthiness' certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing it to begin flight test operations in the coming weeks.

As part of Archer's recently announced agreements with the US Department of Defense - which are valued at up to $142m - the firm said it was now on track to deliver the Midnight aircraft to the US Air Force by early next year.

Adam Goldstein, Archer Aviation's founder and CEO, said the agreement with US government demonstrated that latter's "unwavering commitment" that America would seek to lead the way in commercialising eVTOL aircraft.

"The pace at which our industry is advancing is unprecedented," he said. "Our team's hard work and dedication have brought us to this exciting moment, and we can't wait to see Midnight soar."

