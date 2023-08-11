BSI and CISL select six green start ups for inaugural year-long support programme

Modern slavery, building efficiency and biodiversity restoration among 'pressing questions' being addressed by start ups taking part in scheme

A group of six green start-ups have been selected to take part in a year-long accelerator initiative led by the British Standards Institution (BSI) and the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL).

Participants include CarbonBright, which builds digital-twins of customer supply-chains; biodiversity conservation and restoration monitoring tool Gentian; and Manchester-based start-up HACE, which offers a data-driven solution to address child labour.

They are to be joined by SkenarioLabs, a data platform enabling the optimization of building portfolios for energy efficiency and carbon reduction; supply chain traceability tech provider iov42; and TEXpert AI, which provides diversity, equity and inclusion analytics to help firms identify staffing gaps.

As well as benefitting from business support, networking and mentorship through the programme, selected SMEs will also be given an opportunity to co-create and pilot solutions with the BSI Sustainability Innovation Lab, according to the standards firm.

The start-ups will be given access to BSI's and CISL's resources and network of experts in a bid to help develop solutions to sustainability challenges, and to then work with clients and stakeholders to test them in the real world, they said.

A clutch of external speakers have also been tapped to provide wisdom and advice to the start-ups, including Walter Stahel - founder of the Product Life Institute - who first defined the term 'circular economy' back in 1982.

Harold Pradal, BSI's chief commercial officer, welcomed what he called a "diverse and dynamic list of start-ups" on board for the Lab's inaugural programme.

"Supporting individuals and organisations pioneering creative solutions to the pressing questions of our day, from modern slavery to conserving nature, can help accelerate progress towards a sustainable world," he said. "The support offered by BSI and our partners in progress, the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability, is designed to enable these start-ups to draw on our 120 years of knowledge and expertise in delivering tangible improvements for society.

"Together, we can increase the pace of innovation and create solutions that can drive real change that results in long-term benefit for all." 

The BSI-CISL partnership announcement follows the opening of BSI's lab in Cambridge last year, which was set up to offer a collaborative environment for organisations to harness BSI's knowledge and expertise to transform their business models and accelerate sustainability efforts.

Moreover, the Lab aims to both present new opportunities for collaboration with governments and industry peers, in addition to helping organisations of all sizes improve customer outcomes and organisational resilience, while delivering a clear, positive impact for wider society, according to BSI.

Sam Laakkonen, senior director of sustainable innovation and entrepreneurship at CISL, said the start-ups were selected in order to cover the full range of CISL's sustainability priorities.

"I am very excited to see the BSI team and the participating start-ups in the Entopia Building," he said. "I've had a few conversations with the founders and have been extremely impressed by the diversity of technology deployed to address trust in sustainability issues. I am extremely interested to see the progress these teams will be making over the coming months, as well as the outcomes of the piloting part of the programme."

