Cumbria coal mine: Further delays likely after High Court postpones upcoming hearing

Green groups challenging controversial plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria will have to wait for their day in court, after a hearing scheduled for October was this week postponed until a separate case concerning an oil drilling development in Surrey reaches its conclusion.

Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC) have both filed legal challenges against West Cumbria Mining's plans to establish a new coking coal mine in Whitehaven to supply the steelmaking industry, which was controversially granted planning permission by the government in December last year.

The environmental groups' legal challenge alleges that neither the government's decision to give the green light to the development nor the developer's plans themselves adequately account for the "significant" climate impacts of the mine. A three-day 'rolled-up' hearing had been slated for the High Court in October to determine with the case should proceed.

Developer West Cumbria Mining maintains the mine will deliver jobs and prosperity for the region, while providing coking coal to the steel industry that will be less carbon intensive than imported coal. The government controversially gave the project the green light late last year, insisting it would bolster energy security and could be made compatible with the UK's legally binding net zero emissions goals.

But environmental groups slammed the decision and quickly launched a legal challenge to the project, which has already been beset by lengthy planning delays.

And now hopes of reaching a swift conclusion to the long-running saga have been further dashed, after the High Court issued a notice confirming the 24-26 October hearing has been "vacated" pending the outcome of a separate - but potentially significant - appeal against an oil drilling project in Surrey.

That separate appeal, brought by campaigner Sarah Finch on behalf of the Weald Action Group, has already been heard by the Supreme Court in June, but a judgment is not expected until the Autumn.

Lawyers for Finch argued the environmental impact assessment carried out by developers before planning permission was granted by Surrey County Council to extract oil from a site at Horse Hill did not adequately account for the climate impacts - or Scope 3 emissions - from burning fossil fuels extracted from the project.

The outcome of the Surrey case - which has been described as a "landmark" legal challenge by green campaign groups - could therefore have significant implications for future carbon-intensive developments in the UK, and could potentially inform the challenge lodged against the coal mine project in Cumbria.

Both West Cumbria Mining ltd and the UK's Office for Environmental Protection have also directly intervened in the Surrey case, such are the potential implications of the outcome for the UK's wider planning and environmental policy regime.

As such, the High Court notified both Friends of the Earth and SLACC late last month that the proposed October hearing would be postponed until the Supreme Court issues its judgment in the Surrey oil drilling appeal case.

The High Court said it would then set a new date for the Cumbria coal mine challenge hearing, which would likely be at least 10 weeks after the Surrey case judgement is made.

West Cumbria Mining has been contacted for comment on the latest High Court postponement.

Friends of the Earth lawyer, Nial Toru, said it was now increasingly likely that the green groups' legal challenge against the Cumbria coal mine project would not now be heard at the High Court until next year.

"We're pleased the court has decided to delay the Whitehaven hearing - the Horse Hill case could set a critical legal precedent," he said. "Companies looking to extract fossil fuels shouldn't be allowed to disregard the full impacts of their actions. It's like a tobacco company saying it can ignore the health impacts of smoking.

"The government's decision to approve the mine, like much of its recent rhetoric, is completely at odds with our climate commitments, and has left the UK's reputation on climate in tatters. We will be following the outcome of the Horse Hill challenge very closely, and look forward to the day our case can go to trial."

Finch also said her appeal against the Surrey oil drilling project could have "big implications for Cumbria".

"The present lack of clarity over whether planners have to factor in 'downstream' impacts of fossil fuel developments is dangerous," she said. "I hope that the Supreme Court will confirm that no fossil fuel production - coal, oil or gas - should be allowed without consideration of its full climate impact."

In related news, non-profits the Good Law Project and Coal Action Network yesterday confirmed they are to take legal action against the Welsh Government and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council in a bid to force the immediate closure of a coal mine in South Wales.

The Ffos-y-Fran open cast coal mine first opened in 2007, but the two non-profits claim it has continued to operate illegally over the past 11 months since planning permission ended last September.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council has issued an enforcement notice informing the operator - Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd - that it is now in breach of planning regulations by continuing to mine coal from the site, but the firm is appealing the notice.

In the meantime, the Good Law Project claims the firm has been continuing to extract coal from the site illegally, and today confirmed it is joining legal action alongside the Coal Action Network claiming the council and Welsh Government have failed to issue a 'stop notice' for mining activity at the site.

Coal Action Network claims that since last September when planning permission expired the mining company has extracted around 280,000 tonnes of coal from the site, potentially emitting over 885,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere as a result. It estimates the mine produces an average of 875 tonnes of coal a day, which could produce as much CO2 as burning over a million litres of petrol daily.

Both the Welsh Government and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council were considering requests for comment at the time of going to press.

But Good Law Project's legal manager Jennie Walker said she hoped taking legal action would help to "finally put an end" to illegal coal mining at the site.

"It is hard to believe that in the UK today a company can continue to mine coal illegally - because their planning permissions has expired - in broad daylight over 11 months," she said. "Yet this is what is happening now at Ffos-y-Fran, at a huge cost not only to local residents and the local environment but to the whole country because of the high level of greenhouse gas emissions caused in this time of global heating."

