Birds Eye-owner: Tweaking freezer settings could could slash energy consumption

The company behind frozen food brands such as Birds Eye, Findus, and igloo has found that storing frozen food at -15C instead of the industry standard of -18C could cut freezer energy consumption by more than 10 per cent without any noticeable impact on product safety, texture, taste or nutrition.

The six-month pilot study carried out by Nomad Foods in tandem with food science and tech firm Campden BRI tested nine foods, including poultry, coated fish, natural fish, vegetables, plant based, and pizza products, at temperatures between -18C and -9C.

Research teams recorded minimal product changes across eight key areas including food safety, texture, nutrition, sensory, and packaging impact, with Campden BRI estimating that for every 3C increase in freezer temperature energy consumption dropped by between 10 and 11 per cent.

Some sensory changes were noted for both Bird Eye's mix of carrots, broccoli and sweetcorn at -9C and salmon fillets at -12C, while there was also some impact on vitamin C content for vegetable products including garden peas and mixed spinach stored at -9C.

But the study found that a more change in temperature from -18C to -15C had no discernable impact on the products, while resulting in substantial reductions in energy use.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, chief executive at Nomad Foods, hailed the study as evidence that the industry as a whole could quickly deliver significant cost and carbon savings.

"This new pilot study with Campden BRI shows that we have the potential to significantly reduce energy use when storing frozen products, without reformulating," he said. "Delivered at scale, this could revolutionise our industry and deliver substantial energy use and cost reductions for manufacturers, food retailers and consumers and further reduce the carbon footprint of frozen food products.

"This is not something that we can deliver on our own and so we look forward to sharing our results with trade bodies, retail partners and other key stakeholders to explore opportunities for broader collaboration."

Nomad's study comes just days after the firm announced a new power purchase agreement with Grastim JV, which will provide 2.4MW of solar energy per year to its Cisterna di Latina manufacturing site in central Italy - which produces over 80 per cent of frozen food and seafood for its Findus brand. The company estimates the installation of solar panels will cut annual CO2 emissions by 1,180 tonnes.

The latest study also follows research last year from Nomad Foods on the lifecycle of frozen food which found that frozen food performs well against fresh alternatives in terms of carbon footprint, partly due to much lower levels of food waste.

According to WRAP, 70 per cent of UK food waste comes from households, equating to more than £14bn in value and some 20 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

