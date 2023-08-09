Used electric vehicle sales surge to record market share

Sales of electric vehicles continue to surge in the UK and beyond, but so does the market for SUVs | Credit: iStock

Sales of used electric vehicles (EVs) grew almost 82 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter of 2023, according to new data from the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Fresh figures released today by the trade association show more than 30,000 used battery EVs changed hands in the UK during the last quarter through to the end of July, taking EVs share of the second hand car market to 1.7 per cent.

Zero emission vehicles still account for a small fraction of the second hand market, but with figures from earlier this week confirming sales of new EVs and plug-in hybrids are on track to account for over a fifth of the market this year confidence is growing that growing numbers of zero emission models are starting to feed through into the used car market.

Used hybrids and plug-in hybrids also enjoyed double digit sales growth during the first quarter of the year, rising 11.4 per cent and almost 30 per cent, respectively.

Overall, more than 1.8 million second hand cars changed hands in the second quarter of 2023, of which conventional, fossil fuel cars make up 94.3 per cent, down from 95.7 per cent last year, as used EVs share of the market rose from one per cent to 1.7 per cent.

The update follows news last week that sales of new fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are continuing to go from strength to strength in the UK, with one new EV sold on average every minute during last month.

EVs now make up 16 per cent of the new car market, and sales are expected to keep growing, with SMMT projecting one EV could be sold every 50 seconds by the end of the year in the UK, and every 40 seconds by the end of 2024.

But for many motorists, the used car market represents the most cost effective means of purchasing a private vehicle, particularly for EVs which tend to carry a higher upfront price tag on the new car market compared to their fossil fuelled equivalents, despite battery vehicles promising lower maintenance and fuel costs.

Mike Hawes, SMMT's chief executive, said it was "great to see a recharged new car sector supporting demand for used cars and, in particular, helping more people to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle".

"Meeting the undoubted appetite for pre-owned EVs will depend on sustaining a buoyant new car market and on the provision of accessible, reliable charging infrastructure powered by affordable, green energy," he said. "This, in turn, will allow more people to drive zero at a price point suited to them, helping accelerate delivery of our environmental goals."

