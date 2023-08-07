Could car clubs and 'AirBnb-style' charging help pull the plug on EV anxiety?

Almost half of Brits with reservations about driving an electric vehicle (EV) would be interested in trialling one, according to new research by Zipcar UK which found that more than three quarters of EV drivers wish they had known more about the technology before switching.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults sought to identify some of the common concerns that can stop motorists from switching to EVs. The range between charges was deemed the single biggest barrier to adoption, highlighted by 44 per cent of those quizzed, while charger compatibility was a concern for 42 per cent of respondents.

Moreover, what to do if you run out of charge in the middle of the road was a fear flagged by just over a third of respondents.

However, while eight-in-10 respondents were initially put off a battery-powered car because they thought it was not suitable for long journeys, after driving one 81 per cent said they believe EVs represent the future of the auto industry.

James Taylor, general manager at Zipcar UK, said many of the common concerns about EVs held by motorists could be eased by trialling an EV through a car-sharing platform.

"It's clear that whilst the public are ready to hear more about electric vehicles, uncertainty surrounding their use is holding people back from trying them," he said. "This includes how far EVs can be driven, how to charge them, and even whether they can be used in the rain.

"Electric driving is fundamental to the future of our planet and car-sharing creates an accessible and affordable way to not only reduce emissions but also give Brits a chance to trial an EV before committing to the switch."

In a related news, Emma Loveday, senior fleet Consultant at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, today hailed the potential for an 'Airbnb-style' approach to EV charging infrastructure, as a means of making it easier for households without access to off street parking to make the switch to EVs.

Loveday explained that while demand for EVs is growing fast, concerns over access to reliable public charging remains a challengs for the market. "Not all drivers will be able to install a home charging point," she said. "As the adoption of EVs increases more drivers will be solely reliant on the public charging network."

As such, Loveday argued that renting out private home charge points could provide a cheaper and more readily available alternative to public charging networks. "Rapid charge points currently hold a premium in the same way as petrol or diesel does at motorway services," she added. "The benefit to home charger owners is that being able to rent out their charger, at a fee decided upon by them, helps offset the installation cost."

Moreover, a community charging rollout could see businesses take a similar approach. "We are already seeing charging points in places such as supermarkets so you can charge while you shop," she said. "But businesses like gyms which have clear peak times in the morning and evening will have an empty car park in the middle of the day. They could charge a fee for use of their charge points and create an additional revenue stream for themselves, and even more choice for EV drivers."

However, she stressed that "community charging is not 'an instead of', it is an 'in addition to'" the continued expansion of the public charging network. "Even if everyone with home chargers opened up access to electric vehicle users, the UK would still need major support and investment from the government to get us to where we need to be," she said.

In related news, charge point operator Believ has today appointed Guy Bartlett as its new CEO. Joining from infrastructure and solutions provider SMS, where he led the firm's energy services division, Bartlett will develop EV strategy, new markets, technology and services at the company.

