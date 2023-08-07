New oil and gas 'blocks' set to intersect with Marine Protected Areas, campaigners warn

Forty per cent of the new oil and gas drilling projects that could be approved through the government's latest licensing round are within marine protected areas, according to a fresh analysis from ocean campaigners.

Figures released by marine protection charity Oceana reveal that 96 of the 10km by 20km 'blocks' to have received bids in the UK's current oil and gas licensing round intersect with parts of ocean specifically earmarked for conservation of habitats and species.

The North Sea Transition Authority is currently assessing bids for the 33rd offshore oil and gas licensing round, which closed in January. It is expected to announce the first tranche of license winners in the autumn, after receiving a total of 115 bids across 258 blocks and 'part-blocks' from oil and gas exploration companies.

A number of MPAs could be affected by the licensing round, according to Oceana, including the North Norfolk Coast Special Protected Area, a breeding site for a number of species of tern, the Wash and North Norfolk Coast Special Area of Conservation, a protected habitat for harbour seals and the Foula Special Protected Area, off the coast of Shetland, which is home to puffins and guillemots.

The Liverpool Bay Special Protected Area, where the red-throated diver and common scoter spend the winter and the Southern North Sea Special Area of Conservation, which is protected for harbour porpoises also intersect with the blocks that have been bid for in the ongoing licensing round, according to the analysis.

The North Sea Transition Authority has contested Oceana's findings, with a spokesperson arguing it was "impossible to say" that 40 per cent of new licenses would impact MPAs, given no licenses had yet been awarded. The current licensing round, which launched in October, offered 898 blocks and half-blocks in total, of which less than a third secured bids.

But Hugo Tagholm, executive director and vice president of Oceana in the UK, said that calling an area protected and then licensing "highly destructive developments" amounted to "disingenuous 'blue wash'".

"The licensing of new oil and gas fields in and around marine protected areas is a wanton act of environmental vandalism, ignoring both the government's commitment to tackle the climate crisis and protect nature," he said. "The UK's beautiful and unique marine life, from whales and dolphins to rare deep-sea sponges, should not be up for sale to Big Oil - experts in polluting our air and water."

Oil and gas developments pose various threats to marine ecosystems, according to the campaigners, ranging from the risk of large-scale spills that can decimate marine ecosystems to lower-level, but high-frequency, oil spills that combine with microplastics and other toxic chemicals to create a "cocktail" of pollutants that threaten puffins, harbour porpoises, and other sealife.

Surveys used in the exploration phase for oil and gas production, meanwhile, emit an ear-splitting noise that is 100,000 times more intense than a jet engine. These blasts, which affect seals, dolphins, fish and other wildlife, can cause feeding disruption and even death, according to the campaigners.

Meanwhile, oil and gas production can lead to the direct destruction of seabed habitats such as deep-sea sponge communities and ancient coral reefs, many of which are vital nurseries and spawning grounds for commercially important fish populations, they said.

Oceana's findings come as the government has faced significant criticism for its plans to press ahead with the controversial licensing round, in direct contradiction to climate and energy experts' warnings that no new oil and gas fields must be developed if global temperature increases are to be capped at 1.5C.

The government maintains the licensing round will deliver energy security and reduce the impact of the UK's oil and gas consumption, because imported fossil fuels can be more carbon intensive in production than domestically produced fossil fuels.

But critics have warned the majority of oil in the UK is exported by private companies to foreign markets; that the majority of oil and gas imports come from Norway, where carbon emissions of production is lower; and that increasing oil and gas production will do little to alleviate soaring energy costs, which are caused by the UK's dependence on expensive, volatile, and internationally-priced fossil gas in the first place.

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift, said there was "no public gain" to be had from the new licenses.

"Whatever is extracted, and it is likely to be mainly oil for export and even then not for years, will do nothing to lower UK energy bills and next to nothing for UK energy security," she said. "When you then factor in the harm that these new licences could cause the UK's marine environment, and the amazing creatures that depend on it, this seems like a particularly destructive act by the government, which has pledged to protect our seas.

"British waters have already experienced record-breaking marine heatwaves this summer, driven by climate change, and yet this government seems hell bent on pouring even more fuel on the fire."

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for comment on Oceana's report at the time of going to press.

