Eni and Enfinium eye CCS system for North Wales energy-from-waste plant

A waste-to-energy plant in North Wales could in future help to remove over 100,000 tonnes of CO2 under proposals that would see the facility fitted with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

The move comes after UK energy-from-waste firm Enfinium, which operates the Parc Adfer combined heat and power plant near the border with England, yesterday announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian oil and gas giant Eni to develop CCS plans for the site.

The Parc Adfer plant has the capacity to convert 200,000 tonnes of household waste into enough energy to power around 45,000 homes and businesses. But by installing a CCS system the firms hope to deliver the net removal of over 100,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year.

As household waste feedstock contain biogenic material that have absorbed carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during their lifecycle, the companies claim that by burning this material to generate energy and then capturing and permanently storing the resulting CO2, the facility would be able to sequester more emissions than generated through the process, resulting in 'net-negative emissions'.

Mike Maudsley, CEO of Enfinium - which operates another three energy-from-waste facility across the UK, with another two in construction - said the agreement with Eni marked a "significant step" in its ambitions to decarbonise its operations.

"Energy from waste is the only proven long-term solution for sustainably managing unrecyclable waste, which is why we continue to look for innovations to reduce and capture emissions," he said. "If connected to the HyNet North West cluster, Parc Adfer would take emissions out of the atmosphere while also generating carbon negative electricity to support Wales's renewable power targets."

The two firms are eyeing the HyNet North West industrial cluster - where Eni UK is the developer and operator of CO2 transport and storage infrastructure - as a potential offtaker for the CO2 captured at Parc Adfer.

The HyNet North West industrial cluster has been selected by the UK government as one of two priority projects through its Track 1 CCS Cluster sequencing process, as part of its broader ambition to use CCUS technology to capture and store 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.

Ruth Herbert, CEO of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), said the proposals for Parc Adfer could offer a triple benefit for Wales, by helping to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, boost decarbonised power generation, and remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

"With this project, North Wales could contribute to the government's engineered greenhouse gas removals target of five million tonnes by 2030," she said.

