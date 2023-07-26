Drax given green light for £500m 'hollow mountain' energy storage expansion in Scotland

Drax has been granted planning permission to build a giant underground "water battery" in Western Scotland, but the energy firm claims it still requires energy market reforms to make the £500m Cruachan pumped hydro storage project financially viable.

The Scottish Government yesterday confirmed it has granted development consent for the "ground-breaking" project, which would see an additional 600MW pumped hydro energy storage facility built adjacent to Drax's existing 'hollow mountain' site on Loch Awe in Argyll.

The 600MW hydro plant would be designed to act like giant water battery, harnessing reversible turbines to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir which stores excess power from sources such as wind farms when supply outstrips demand. The same turbines are then reversed with the help of gravity to bring the stored water back through the plant to generate power when it is required by the grid.

Drax claims the development would more than double the site's total clean energy generation capacity to over 1GW while also creating around 1,000 new jobs.

Yet despite having secured planning consent for the project, however, the firm claims that for the expansion of the Cruachan site to go ahead, it requires an "updated financial stabilisation mechanism" from the UK government in order to make the energy storage project commercially viable.

Drax CEO Will Gardiner hailed the Scottish Government's approval as a "major milestone", but said such reforms to the energy market were critical to get Cruachan and other similar projects off the ground in the UK, pointing out that no new large-scale, long-duration storage facilities have been constructed in the UK since 1984 due to the lack of a market framework for such technologies.

"These plants play a critical role in stabilising the electricity system, helping to balance supply and demand through storing excess power from the national grid," he said. "When Scotland's wind turbines are generating more power than we need, Cruachan steps in to store the renewable electricity so it doesn't go to waste."

But he said further support would be needed to turn the company's Cruachan project into a reality. "With the right support from the UK government, Drax will invest c.£500m to more than double Cruachan's generating capacity and support almost 1,000 jobs across the supply chain during construction," he said.

The development forms part of Drax's wider £7bn strategic clean energy investment plan for 2024-2030, which is earmarked for projects such as long-duration storage and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS).

Approved via Scotland's Section 36 process covering onshore electricity generating stations with capacities exceeding 50MW, the decision to green light the project has been described as critical to enabling more wind and solar power to come online in the next decade.

Credit: Drax

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf echoed Drax's demands for an "appropriate market mechanism" for hydro power and other long duration energy storage technologies.

Yousaf said he had previously written to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to take action so developers could have the certainty required to build a new generation of pumped storage hydro plants.

"Hydro power has real potential to play a greater role in our transition to net zero, and to help ensure a resilient and secure electricity supply across the UK," Yousaf said. "The expansion of Cruachan will help to strengthen our energy security by providing much needed resilience in the system, supporting hundreds of jobs and providing a real boost to the Scottish economy.

"However, we know that there remain a number of challenges in developing new hydro power projects in Scotland. The Scottish Government will continue to urge the UK government to provide an appropriate market mechanism for hydro power and other long duration energy storage technologies, to ensure that the potential for hydro power is fully realised."

In responding to calls for further support for long-duration energy storage, the UK government trumpeted the benefits of such technologies and promised to remove regulatory barriers to building new clean energy infrastructure, but did not provide any further details or a timetable for doing so.

"The UK has blazed a trail globally for green growth - having already attracted billions for over a decade in green investment with Scotland playing a key role and benefiting hugely from this work," the government said in a statement. "Our plans to power up Britain are expected to attract a further £100bn investment and support 480,000 jobs across the UK, including Scotland, by 2030.

"Pumped hydro storage will help deliver greater energy security and economic growth and we have already confirmed our intention to enable investment in these technologies while removing regulatory barriers."

