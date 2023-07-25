Recycling firms issue investment warning after Defra again delays packaging reforms

Reforms designed to boost packaging recycling in the UK have yet again been delayed, with the new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime for such materials now not expected to be fully operational until after the next General Election, the government confirmed today.

In a briefing note issued this morning, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed long-held suspicions within the UK waste management sector that plans for packaging producers to begin issuing recycling payments to councils will not now begin until October 2025, a year later than previously planned.

Defra had already last year warned that the EPR regime for packaging producers would not be fully operational in 2023, but its announcement today means that these stronger packaging recycling rules face yet more delays through to 2025, which would be after the next General Election.

The EPR payments system for packaging includes the introduction of a deposit return scheme (DRS) across the UK for drinks containers, which is now set to be introduced in October 2025. The DRS has long been the subject of debate and speculation, with Scotland and Wales devolved governments both having already been forced to push back introduction of their own schemes - through which consumers can return used drinks bottles to retailers in exchange for rewards - after pressure from Westminster.

Defra said today's decision to delay the EPR payments regime until 2025 had been taken jointly with devolved governments across the UK "in light of pressure facing consumers and businesses in the current economic context", citing concerns that forcing firms to pay more for the costs of recycling could further add to inflationary and cost of living pressures facing households at present.

However, the government insisted that the rest of its timetable for introducing the EPR regime for packaging waste would not be affected by the delay announced today, and that producers would still be expected to report their on their waste data to the government,

"We're determined to transform the way we collect, recycle and reuse our waste materials so we eliminate all avoidable waste by 2050 in a way that works for households and consumers," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "That's better for our environment. We are also listening to industry and ensuring our work to tackle inflation and to drive up recycling go hand in hand, to make sure our reforms will be a success."

Plans for strengthening the UK's EPR rules for packaging have faced some pushback from some business groups, which have warned they could lead to higher costs for consumers, posing particular challenges during the ongoing cost of living crisis and rising inflation.

As such, some retailers have welcomed the move for providing them with more time to adjust to the planned reforms. Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsbury's, welcomed the delay, but stressed at the firm remained "absolutely committed to a circular economy and support the introduction of EPR".

He said the delay would "provide the necessary time to work across our industry and with government in order to get EPR right first time". "This decision is also an important step in minimising further pressure on food inflation and we will continue to focus on delivering the best value to customers in the coming months," he added.

However, the delay has also prompted frustration from both the recycling industry and environmental groups alike which have warned it could hold back or undermine business investment in recycling infrastructure.

Adam Read, chief external affairs and sustainability officer at waste management firm SUEZ Recycling & Recovery UK, warned that ongoing delays to EPR and other recycling reforms from the government were "creating real challenges for the waste and resources sector".

"The current EPR framework provides us with a great opportunity for our industry to invest in new services and infrastructure," he said. "However, constant delays by the government are preventing us from taking the next step."

Read said SUEZ was "prepped and ready" for the EPR regime and to support councils and business customers in recycling packaging materials through the scheme, but that "years of government delay have made it difficult to know when and where to invest".

"We look forward to getting EPR and consistency over the line so that we can finally begin to deliver the changes urgently needed to transform the way we design, use and dispose of materials," he said.

The packaging rules form part of a wider EPR regime for a host of different waste materials that had been expected from the government in the coming years, such as for construction, textiles, electronics, automotive, furniture, plastics, and food sectors.

The regime aims to move the cost of managing packaging waste away councils and council taxpayers, while at the same time providing producers of packaging with a financial incentive to minimise packaging waste levels and ensure they are using materials that are easily recyclable.

It is hoped that, by extending responsibility for the disposal or recycling of waste to the original producers of those materials, companies would be incentivised to innovate the design of their products to use fewer materials, create less waste and ensure they are easier to recycle.

The latest delay announced today comes despite new requirements in March requiring packaging producers across the UK to collect data on the amount and type of packaging they produce in 2023, in a move designed to pave the way for the introduction of strengthened EPR rules.

Under the new reporting rules all producers of packaging with a turnover of greater than £2m and which handle more than 50 tonnes of packaging each year must report information to the Environment Agency twice a year. The first reports are due to be submitted from 1 October 2023, and the government today stressed that its timetable for these reporting requirements had not changed.

But Lee Marshall, policy and external affairs director at the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), said the professional body was also "disappointed" that EPR packaging fees had been delayed by another year, which he too warned could pose a threat to business investment in the UK.

"While this is not altogether surprising, we believe this delay will have a significant impact, resulting in the public continuing to bear the cost of packaging recycling and disposal, less investment in recycling infrastructure due to a loss of confidence in the legislative framework, and a significant slowing of the UK's green economy," he warned.

"Today, we reiterate our call for government to press ahead with executing the reforms on EPR and consistent collections. The sector is ready, willing and able to implement them and bring about the step-change in recycling rates that they are designed to deliver. This is a valuable opportunity for the UK to show strong leadership and demonstrate its commitment to lead on combatting climate change, and CIWM stands ready to support as we continue our journey to a world beyond waste."

The latest delay comes just weeks after a damning report from the government's own spending watchdog, the National Audit Office (NAO), which detailed how household recycling rates in England have barely improved in over a decade, largely due to Ministers' repeated failures to deliver on previous policy pledges.

The government published a Resources and Waste Strategy in 2018, but since the effective delivery plans for achieving long-term recycling and waste ambitions still "do not yet exist", the NAO said.

Libby Peake, head of resource policy at Green Alliance, said the latest EPR delay announced today further demonstrated how "nothing has actually changed" since Defra promised to sort out long-standing recycling failures across the UK, and particularly in England.

"Getting recycling right should be the easy bit," she said. "Plenty of other countries have created systems where packaging producers pay to deliver better recycling rates at less cost than in the UK.

"It's high time the government finally sorted out packaging and turned its attention to products that have a high environmental impact, like electronics and textiles. We need to go for the bigger wins: going beyond recycling to reducing material use and reusing products."

