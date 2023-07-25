Diane Emerson: 'That sense of activism never leaves you'

Arup's UK, India, Middle East, and Africa region climate and sustainability director discusses why it pays to keep sustainability simple, her dreams of boarding Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior, and the importance of focusing on single solutions with multiple outcomes
Alongside her role as Arup's climate and sustainability services leader in the UK, India, Middle East and Africa, Diane Emerson heads up the engineering consultancy's Belfast office, as well as its environmental,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.