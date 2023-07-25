Diane Emerson: 'That sense of activism never leaves you'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Diane Emerson: 'That sense of activism never leaves you'

Arup's UK, India, Middle East, and Africa region climate and sustainability director discusses why it pays to keep sustainability simple, her dreams of boarding Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior, and the importance of focusing on single solutions with multiple outcomes

Alongside her role as Arup's climate and sustainability services leader in the UK, India, Middle East and Africa, Diane Emerson heads up the engineering consultancy's Belfast office, as well as its environmental,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Government launches £8.85m skills competition to build UK green home retrofit 'army'

Field scores £200m backing to build out 4.5GWh battery storage pipeline

Most read
01

Britain is confused and misinformed about EVs

20 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

Carlton Power given green light for 'world's largest' battery storage project in Manchester

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Rishi Sunak calls for 'proportionate and pragmatic' approach to net zero - but businesses warn against green policy delays

24 July 2023 • 9 min read
04

Government confirms £170m boost for Sizewell C nuclear project

24 July 2023 • 5 min read
05

'Big plans to invest in big fans': Octopus Energy plots £15bn global offshore wind investment by 2030

24 July 2023 • 2 min read

More on Skills

Inside the 48-point plan to tackle the UK's net zero skills crisis
Skills

Inside the 48-point plan to tackle the UK's net zero skills crisis

Centrica and the GMB Trade Union have teamed up to call on the government to revamp the UK’s green skills system

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 July 2023 • 9 min read
Credit: Reed Environment
Skills

Recruitment giant Reed launches new venture to help tackle net zero skills gap

Reed Environment aims to deliver on the UK’s largest networks of green skills providers

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 July 2023 • 3 min read
Chrissy Galerakis is head of social value strategy at Equans UK & Ireland | Credit: Equans
Skills

The invaluable afterthought

Industry Voice: Chrissy Galerakis, head of social value strategy for Equans UK & Ireland, explains why delivering social value should be central to net zero project planning

Chrissy Galerakis, Equans UK & Ireland
clock 13 July 2023 • 5 min read