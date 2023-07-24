'The power of collective action': Britain's smart meters now saving over a million tonnes of CO2, DDC claims

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Network operator DCC claims Britain’s smart meter network is saving more carbon than expected

Britain's smart meter network is now helping prevent more than one million tonnes of carbon emissions every year, the equivalent of taking around a million cars off the road, according to the Data Communications...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Big plans to invest in big fans': Octopus Energy plots £15bn global offshore wind investment by 2030

Carlton Power given green light for 'world's largest' battery storage project in Manchester

Most read
01

Britain is confused and misinformed about EVs

20 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

Carlton Power given green light for 'world's largest' battery storage project in Manchester

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Rishi Sunak calls for 'proportionate and pragmatic' approach to net zero - but businesses warn against green policy delays

24 July 2023 • 9 min read
04

'Big plans to invest in big fans': Octopus Energy plots £15bn global offshore wind investment by 2030

24 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Government confirms £170m boost for Sizewell C nuclear project

24 July 2023 • 5 min read

More on Energy

'Enough is enough?': How the peak in global oil demand could be deferred until the 2030s
Energy

'Enough is enough?': How the peak in global oil demand could be deferred until the 2030s

Two reports highlight the need for stronger policies to bring fossil fuel production into line with climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 July 2023 • 6 min read
Heineken pours £25m into low carbon heat project for Manchester brewery
Energy

Heineken pours £25m into low carbon heat project for Manchester brewery

Beer giant announces heat pump investment to slash emissions from 700 million pint a year Manchester brewery

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 July 2023 • 2 min read
Green funerals could cut carbon emissions by 400,000 tonnes a year
Energy

Green funerals could cut carbon emissions by 400,000 tonnes a year

Green technologies and tackling transport emissions could slash the funeral sector's sizeable carbon footprint, according to a new study

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 July 2023 • 2 min read