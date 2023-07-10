'Everyone loathes litter louts': On-the-spot fines for littering and fly-tipping rise to £1,000

On-the-spot fines for litter and fly tipping are set to increase to up to £1,000, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow has confirmed in the latest move from the government to crackdown on "cynical and opportunistic" waste crimes.

To help councils better enforce waste laws, the government said that from today it is increasing the upper limits for various waste-related fixed penalty notices (FPNs).

These include an increase in the maximum amount those caught fly-tipping could be fined from £400 to £1,000 and an increase in the maximum fine for those caught littering or graffitiing from £150 to £500.

The maximum find for those who breach their household waste duty of care is to also increase from £400 to £600.

"Everyone loathes litter louts and people who dump rubbish," said Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey. "We are increasing the penalties local councils can apply for this behaviour that spoils our streets and harms nature."

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said that while the government was cracking down on anti-social behaviour and ensuring waste criminals face justice, it was "vital that communities have the tools they need to address the problem as well".

"That's why we are supporting local authorities by increasing the upper limit for on-the-spot fines and ringfencing the proceeds for clean-up and enforcement operations," she said.

The changes are set to come into force 21 days after the laying of the Statutory Instrument on 31 July.

The announcement follows an update last week from the Environment Agency (EA), which found nearly a fifth of all waste produced in England could end up being processed illegally.

According to the watchdog's annual National Waste Crime Survey 2023 waste crime could amount to as much as 34 million tonnes across England every year and costs the economy around £1bn a year through evaded tax.

In response to increasing waste crime, the government announced it has launched a consultation on ringfencing the receipts from FPNs or litter and fly-tipping to fund local authorities' enforcement and clean-up activities, which it said could include initiatives such as spending the money raised from fining criminals on additional enforcement officers.

According to the government, between 2021 and 2022 local councils dealt with around 1.1 million incidents of fly-tipping and issued 91,000 fines.

The higher fines on littering and fly-tipping will form part of Defra's wider work to tackle waste crime, including its announcement in April that grants totalling £775,000 will be used to help councils roll out a range of projects to help tackle fly-tipping.

Twenty-one local authorities are set to benefit from the grants, with schemes including roadside CCTV and social media campaigns.

Defra also recently announced that fees for disposing of household DIY waste at recycling centres will also be abolished, which it said should help encourage more people to deal with their waste responsibly.

