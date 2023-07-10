Blastr Green Steel eyes Teesside site for major pellet plant

Redcar Bulk Terminal Port in Teesside has been selected as a potential location for a new £1bn pellet plant, as part of one of Europe's largest green steel projects.

Blastr Green Steel announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Redcar Bulk Terminal (RBT) to explore the opportunity for it to provide the location for a new pellet plant which would be used to supply feedstock to the flagship low carbon steel plant that it is developing in Inkoo, Finland.

The proposed plant would convert iron ore pellet feed into direct reduction pellets (DR pellets). Blastr said around half the pellets would supply its new steel plant, which is currently being developed in Inkoo, while the rest would be sold by Cargill Metals and used for distribution to the growing world market for DR pellets.

Blastr explained that while it had previously announced that it was considering the Gildeskål municipality in Norway as a potential site for its pellet plant, this was no longer viable as the Norwegian grid authority confirmed that Blastr would be unable to receive the grid capacity in the required time frame.

The company's chief executive Hans Fredrik Wittusen, said that RBT represented an "attractive location" as it offers access to a deep-water port, good grid connections, and access to the required utilities.

"The Teesside industrial region offers potential synergies with companies developing green industries, including near-term projects to expand offshore wind, hydrogen, and the development of the Net Zero Teesside industrial cluster," he added.

Shaun Casey, general manager at RBT, welcomed the prospect of a potential major deal for the site. "RBT is keen to attract the project to our site which is directly adjacent to the port," he said. "We see an opportunity to bring highly skilled jobs and regeneration to the area through the construction of a modern pellet plant and the redevelopment of the port.''

Blastr said it plans to decide on the exact pellet plant location during the second half of this year which will enable "detailed engineering and permitting" to commence.

It added that it expects to make the final investment decision for the plan, which is expected to involve more than £1bn of investment, in 2025 subject to the relevant permits and agreement with a view to beginning operations in 2027. The plant and port operations are expected to employ around 150 people.

Blastr and RBT said they will be working with Cargill on developing the pellet plant in line with a framework agreement between the companies that was previously announced on 4 July.

They explained that this agreement covers the supply of iron ore to the pellet plant, offtake and sales of DR pellets and ultra-low CO2 hot briquetted iron (HBI) and steel products as well as other services.

