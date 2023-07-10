'Mansion House Reforms': Chancellor predicts pension shake-up will boost investment in 'our most promising companies'

Jeremy Hunt will this evening deliver his first Mansion House speech as Chancellor, unveiling a package of reforms designed to boost returns for pensions savers and catalyse more investment in strategic high growth sectors, including green industries.

The Treasury said the so-called 'Mansion House Reforms' would unlock up to £75bn of additional investment from defined contribution and local government pensions, providing a boost to the government's economic growth plans.

The reforms build on the Chancellor's previous Edinburgh Reforms and Solvency II reforms, which similarly sought to unlock over £100bn in productive investment from insurance firms over the next decade, in part by lowering barriers to investing in low carbon infrastructure.

The reforms announced this evening will see the government work with the pensions industry to ramp up investment in private firms, with the Treasury noting that comparable pension schemes in Australia invest 10 times more in private markets than UK schemes.

Hunt will also announce that nine of the UK's largest Defined Contribution pension providers have committed to a new objective - dubbed the Mansion House Compact - that would see them allocate five per cent of their default fund assets to unlisted equities by 2030. The move is expected to unlock up to £50bn of investment in high growth companies if all UK Defined Contribution pension schemes follow suit.

To support the push the Chancellor has also asked the British Business Bank to explore the case for government playing a greater role in establishing investment vehicles that pension funds could utilise to mobilise more investment in strategically important industries. The government said the move could complement the £250m of support it has made available through the Long-term Investment for Technology and Science (LIFTS) initiative to incentivise new industry-led investment vehicles.

"British pensioners should benefit from British business success," said Hunt. "By unlocking investment, we will boost retirement income by over £1,000 a year for typical earner over the course of their career. This also means more investment in our most promising companies, driving growth in the UK."

Separately, Hunt is expected to announce further reforms to help attract the fastest growing companies in the world to list in the UK, including moves to simplify prospectuses for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

The package was welcomed by Brent Hoberman, executive chairman and co-founder of Founders Forum, Founders Factory, who said they would enable more capital to be "productively invested in funds and scaleup companies in the UK".

"This should be welcome news to the UK industries of the future, their ability to attract more capital will create more national champions and generate growth, jobs and increased tax revenue," he said. "The reforms will enable the UK to build on the positive momentum in these key parts of the economy drive further synergies between it's world class financial institutions and entrepreneurial base."

Chris Hulatt, co-founder of Octopus Group, the investment firm behind clean tech giant Octopus Energy, similarly welcomed the new reforms. "We welcome government's efforts to make the UK a more attractive place to start a business, and support measures that provide additional opportunities for private companies to raise capital," he said. "Finding new ways for the most skilled and talented entrepreneurs to access capital as they build businesses is fundamental to helping the UK maintain its place as the best place to start, build and scale a business."

Pensions industry leaders suggested the Mansion House Reforms would provide a boost to their efforts to ramp up investment in support of the net zero transition.

Tim Orton, chief investment officer at Aegon UK, said the company was proud to be a founder signatory of the Mansion House Compact, adding that it would "create opportunities that help deliver our climate targets as we progress towards net zero".

His comments were echoed by Mike Eakins, chief investment officer at Phoenix Group, who said: "Currently, only nine per cent of UK pension funds are invested in alternative assets as compared to 23 per cent in other major pensions markets. With the right regulatory environment, Phoenix Group could invest up to £40bn in sustainable and/or productive assets to support economic growth, levelling up and the climate change agenda whilst also keeping policyholder protection at its core."

However, Hunt's speech is expected to make only a passing mention of green industries, instead focusing on the reforms' ability to mobilise investment in high growth companies in general.

One industry insider warned the package, while welcome, fell well short of the level of reform needed to deliver on the government's stated goal of establishing the UK as the world's first net zero financial centre and unleashing more investment in green projects.

"We need much bigger pension reforms," they said. "This is yet more fiddling. The analysis of the problem is right, but the solution is very underwhelming."

In related news, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is reportedly poised to unveil plans to deliver up to 250,000 new homes around Cambridge in a bid to establish the city as ‘the Silicon Valley of Europe', creating a hub for fast expanding life sciences, digital technology, and green industries.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.