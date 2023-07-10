Playing for the future: FA launches new five-year sustainability strategy

The Football Association (FA) has unveiled a new five-year sustainability strategy which sets out how the governing body plans to reduce emissions and improve the sport's impact on the environment through to 2028.

The new strategy, titled 'Playing for Future' was released late last week following an "extensive" consultation with a wide range of football stakeholders and environmental experts, the FA said.

At the heart of the new plan is a commitment to 'Shoot for Zero' and deliver net zero emissions by 2040. The FA said it plans to invest up to £35m in support of the target, which includes interim goals to cut CO2e emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, reduce its electricity consumption by 30 per cent by 2028, and cut gas consumption by 20 per cent by 2028, all against a 2019 baseline.

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive, called the climate crisis "one of the most significant challenges of our lifetime" and stressed the FA is "determined to play our part in inspiring positive and meaningful change".

"Through our new five-year commitment, we want to make tangible progress through our own sustainability initiatives, while raising awareness, and bringing the wider football community with us on this journey," he added.

The strategy also includes plans to optimise the FA's resource consumption, with a particular focus on its flagship sites Wembley Stadium and St George's Park.

As such, the FA said it would also be looking to minimise the impact of waste through a series of procurement choices, while also identifying reuse opportunities and maximising recyclability across its operations.

In addition, it plans to reduce water consumption by 30 per cent by 2028 against a 2019 baseline and enhance protection of biodiversity across all its venues.

As the governing body of English football, the FA said it was in a "unique" position to drive wider environmental and societal change across clubs, leagues, and with its partners.

The sporting body said that the launch of this new sustainability strategy builds on "extensive" work which it has already taken at Wembley Stadium and St George's Park that have already served to curb levels of waste and energy use.

Ruaidhri Dunn, the FA's head of procurement and sustainability, said the body is "very proud" of its sustainability achievements in recent years, including Wembley Stadium being awarded the highest sustainability rating by standards body ISO.

However, he acknowledged "further progress" needed to be made. "Our new strategy focuses on a number of key areas including reducing emissions, optimising resource consumption, plus governing and supporting wider change across football - and we look forward to driving forward with the next phase of our sustainability efforts," he added.

The FA said it intends to update its strategy every two years, adding further updates are to be expected in due course.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.