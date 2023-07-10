Labour touts plan for green home retrofit jobs boom

Labour has provided further details of its plans to upgrade the efficiency of 19 million homes if elected, predicting the move could create almost four million job opportunities.

The Observer reported yesterday that the Party reckons the plan for a hugely expanded national green home retrofit programme could create an employment boom across the green building sector, following research from think tank Autonomy that suggests more than four million people have skills that will be needed for retrofit projects.

The analysis suggests that currently only 200,000 people are working on home retrofit projects, but Labour's plans to bring all homes up to an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or above should hugely increase demand for a range of skills, including glaziers, solar and insulation installers, plumbers and heating engineers, roofers, and construction workers.

The plans are also expected to reduce energy bills for households by up to £500 a year, while bolstering UK energy security and reducing emissions.

Ed Miliband, Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary, said: "Creating these good jobs across every part of our country is a crucial part of building a stronger economy and making working people better off."

The government has promised to ramp up energy efficiency programmes in the next Parliament, making £6bn of funding available and promising to cut energy use by 15 per cent by 2030.

But officials and industry experts have repeatedly warned the government's plans are not ambitious enough to meet its overarching energy saving target.

Labour has vowed to overhaul the current patchwork of energy efficiency programmes, promising to provide local authorities with more powers and funding to undertake a targeted approach to energy efficiency upgrades that fast-tracks improvements for the most inefficient homes.

However, the plans, coupled with Labour's wider green investment strategy, has sparked accusations from the government that increased borrowing could lead to continued inflation.

Meanwhile, some Labour insiders are also lobbying against the Party leadership's foregrounding of its climate policies.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that Labour leader Keir Starmer clashed with Miliband at a recent shadow cabinet meeting, with Starmer said to have rejected the idea the Opposition should talk up the "hope and change" climate action can bring.

"[Starmer] thanked him for his presentation, but said he wasn't interested in hope and change, he was more interested in creating sustainable new jobs to replace jobs in old sectors that were being lost," a source told the paper. "He then said he was not interested in tree-huggers, before adding to everyone's surprise, 'In fact, I hate tree-huggers'."

The paper also reported that some senior figures within the Party remain sceptical about Miliband's green plans, with one source declaring that the Shadow Treasury team "wants to talk about economic change not climate change".

However, Miliband has repeatedly stressed that decarbonisation policies will help deliver economic recovery and new job, while insisting that Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves remain fully supportive of green investment plans that are broadly modelled on President Biden's economic strategy.

Speaking on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show yesterday, Reeves expressed confidence a Labour government would deliver on its promise to invest £28bn a year in green projects by the end of the next parliament. "We're confident that we can get there," she said, but she also stressed that hitting the target was "subject to our fiscal rules".

"I've always been clear that all our policies, including investing in the industries of the future and boosting our energy security, are subject to our fiscal rules, which means paying for day to day spending through tax receipts and getting debt down as a share of the economy," she said.

The ongoing row over Labour's climate policies - which is mirrored by similar tensions within the Conservative government - came as new polling commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) revealed overwhelming support among MPs for the UK's net zero goals.

The poll of over 100 MPs carried out by YouGov found 86 per cent support the UK's net zero climate target, including 80 per cent of Conservative and 92 per cent of Labour MPs. In contrast, only 14 per cent of Conservative and two per cent of Labour MPs said they opposed the target.

However, the poll also revealed a relatively widespread misunderstanding of the importance of the target, with 44 per cent of Conservative MPs and 26 per cent of all those polled stating that "we can stop climate change without reaching net zero".

Prof Emily Shuckburgh director of Cambridge Zero, said: "It's deeply troubling that any MP would have the basics of climate science so wrong. The droughts, floods and heatwaves will only get worse unless we stop adding to the problem, by stopping putting more gases into the atmosphere. You can't argue against net zero if you want to stop climate change. It's arguing for a poorer, less stable future."

The polling also showed MPs to be out of touch with their constituents on support for onshore wind. Almost half of MPs thought their constituents would oppose a new onshore wind farm in their area, including two thirds of Conservative and 30 per cent of Labour MPs. But a parallel survey found that 71 per cent of the public support new onshore wind farms in their local area. Of those who voted Conservative in the 2019 election, 63 per cent said they had a "favourable" view of onshore wind and 68 per cent said they would support new onshore wind in their area.

"Some of the current debate around net zero seems to deliberately divorce itself from climate change," said Peter Chalkley, director at the ECIU. "The simple fact of the matter is climate change won't be halted unless we collectively hit net zero emissions. The public is clear in its support for tackling climate change and the net zero target. It's also clear in its support for onshore wind.

"Britons see the economic growth potential of the net zero sector that is already worth £71bn to the UK, but on the flipside are concerned by other countries getting ahead in the race to build renewables and electric car factories. It's the levelling up communities that are benefitting most from the net zero transition and so stand to lose big if the UK slows down."

