Study: Financial sector climate scenario models 'significantly underestimate' risk

Climate scenario models used in financial services "significantly underestimate" risk, fresh research by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) and the University of Exeter has found.

Published on Tuesday, the research found that models do not always reflect the physical threats posed by climate change - such as sea level rise, heat stress or climate 'tipping points' - nor second-order impacts such as civil unrest and involuntary mass migration.

Using actuarial techniques to examine the limitations and assumptions of models used in the financial sector, the research found that some models have limited use for business leaders and policymakers who could be unaware of the more severe climate risks.

It also found that, due to wide error margins in carbon budgets, there may be a higher risk that net zero carbon budgets could already be exhausted, prompting the report's authors to call for a more realistic, detailed, and robust mechanisms for assessing climate risk in financial services.

The report recommended more education on the assumptions and limitations of climate models in the financial sector; the development of realistic quantitative and qualitative scenarios; and models which better capture risk drivers, uncertainties, and impacts.

University of Exeter professor Tim Lenton, who co-authored the research, said it was "concerning" to see models used in financial services that predict low economic damage, adding that regulators and institutions should move towards the use of more robust and realistic climate scenarios to calculate risk.

"We have left it too late to tackle climate change incrementally," he said. "It now requires transformational change and a dramatic acceleration of progress. We have identified a variety of positive tipping points in human societies that can propel rapid decarbonisation. We need the support of the capital and insurance markets to achieve this, and actuaries have an important contribution to make. In addition to their role in the insurance markets, their work in pensions means they can impact capital allocation in long-term savings in a way few other professions can."

Study co-author Sandy Trust, the IFoA's sustainability board past-chair, said it was "critical" that the financial services sector develop realistic downside scenarios that reflect the level of risk posed by climate change impacts "as this will inform the level of effort we put into decarbonising to mitigate that risk".

"In the context of climate change, it is as if we are modelling the scenario of the Titanic hitting an iceberg but excluding from the impacts the possibility that the ship could sink," he explained.

"It is crucial that model users understand the limitations and assumptions of models, take action to break down silos and develop techniques to understand how different combinations of risks will impact future solvency and what actions can help to mitigate this. It is deeply concerning that what we see happening in the real world is largely excluded from models widely used across the financial sector."

Commenting on the study's findings, Nigel Topping - former COP27 High Level Climate Action Champion and now business champion at the UK's Climate Change Committee - said that "everyone who cares about the stability of our financial system should read this paper".

"Failing to include known non-linear effects in strategic thinking about climate change will lead to complacency, heightened risk and missed opportunities," he said. "So the scenarios that are used as part of TCFD processes really matter - both because economic damage will grow much faster and because the transition to clean technologies will happen much faster than conventional economic modelling suggests."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.