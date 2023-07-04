Sustainability Sentiment Tracker: Over a third of Brits feel businesses have negative impact on natural world

More than a third of British consumers feel that businesses are having a negative impact on the natural world, a new survey has found.

That is a headline finding from the latest annual Sustainability Sentiment Tracker, released yesterday by Brodie and Public First, which tracks what UK consumers think about businesses and sustainability.

The latest polling found 37 per cent of Brits said they feel that businesses are having a negative impact on natural resources such as clean water, while 33 per cent said they thought businesses were having a positive impact.

"The British public still cares about the environment, even as household budgets are squeezed, but it is increasingly distrustful of the impact that businesses have on the world around them," said Daisy Powell-Chandler, head of energy and environment practice at Public First.

The findings also showed how much people value the benefits of the natural world, with 80 per cent of respondents stating that they enjoy being in nature and appreciate the impact that it has on their wellbeing.

Top of the list for respondents' most important ecosystems to protect were clean water and seas, which 50 per cent of respondents said they would prioritise. This was followed by rainforests which was marked as important by 38 per cent of respondents, with a further 35 per cent stating that they would protect trees and woodlands.

The survey found that the state of the economy remained the biggest concern for respondents, while there has also been a sharp increase in concerns over the quality of UK healthcare, which came in second. Immigration was named as the third biggest concern, with concerns over climate change slipping into fourth place in the rankings.

However, concern over climate change remains at historically high levels, with 62 per cent of Brits saying they expect climate change to get worse over the next ten years.

As part of its analysis of the Tracker results, Brodie and Public First provided a series of recommendations for businesses to improve consumer education and understanding of responsible and sustainable production practices.

For example, they suggested that practices such as regenerative agriculture, water stewardship, or ethical supply chain partnerships could all be promoted to bring "alive the benefits for both nature and people" of sustainable business models.

Powell-Chandler suggested one of the ways for companies to rebuild trust with consumers is to promote what they have already achieved environmentally, rather than seek to promote pledges for future action.

She also suggested that talking about projects which are close to the consumer, such as local rivers, parks and woodland, can be "far more tangible" to customers than initiatives taking place overseas.

"It's interesting to see that what resonates with British consumers are actions which positively impact people and local communities, and sustainable practices which lead to higher product quality or safety," said Duncan Gray, co-founder at Brodie.

"Protecting clean fresh water and seas is really cutting through - thanks in no small part to years of environmental campaigning landing with the public. And linking sustainable choices to saving money still makes sense: people told us they are more mindful of waste - especially food and energy."

