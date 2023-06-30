Go-Ahead cuts ribbon on £30m hydrogen bus fleet at Gatwick Airport

A fleet of 20 hydrogen-powered buses are now ferrying passengers around the Crawley, Horley, and Gatwick Airport area, thanks to £30m of investment from transport operator Go-Ahead Group.

The company announced the launch of the new zero-emission bus service yesterday, as it confirmed it is to deploy a further 34 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles over the next 18 months, eventually bringing the total fleet size to over 50.

In order to service the growing bus fleet, a liquid hydrogen refuelling station owned and operated by Air Products is also being developed in Crawley, which Go-Ahead said would be the largest of its kind in Europe once fully operational.

Hydrogen is set to be stored at the depot in liquid form, before being converted to gas held in tanks on the roof of vehicles, it explained.

The hydrogen buses have been manufactured by Wrightbus, the Northern Ireland-based battery and hydrogen bus manufacturer, which is also responsible for many of London's zero emission double-deckers.

Speaking at the launch event for the Gatwick Airport bus service yesterday, the government's Road and Local Transport Minister Richard Holden said the UK-made hydrogen buses could "revolutionise transport for millions, bringing quieter and smoother journeys".

"It is great to see these 20 new hydrogen buses on our roads, one of the largest fleets in the UK, backed by over £4.3m of funding from our Ultra-Low Emission Bus scheme," he said. "With nearly 3,400 Zero Emission Buses funded across the UK since February 2020, this latest fleet puts us well on the way to meeting our target of 4,000 zero-emission buses."

Go-Ahead group said the zero emission buses were able to both carry heavy loads and cover long range journeys, attributes it stressed were critical for the busy, 24-hour routes that run around the airport.

Stewart Wingate, CEO of Gatwick Airport, said the route served by the hydrogen bus fleet was "vital" for both passengers and airport staff.

"We want half of our passengers and staff to get to the airport using sustainable transport, so we're investing in our public transport facilities," he said. "In addition to this zero-emission bus fleet, we have also upgraded a vital bus interchange with accessible lifts and our redeveloped train station will open soon. We also hope to see further advances in the use of hydrogen at the airport in the years ahead."

Christian Schreyer, group chief executive of the Go-Ahead Group, said the £30m project was evidence of the the transport operator's commitment to sustainability. "These fantastic buses and the innovative refuelling depot demonstrate Go-Ahead's commitment to investing in a net zero future for transport," he said. "We're already the leading operator of electric buses in Britain and we believe hydrogen is a further piece in the jigsaw of decarbonising public transport - to the benefit of the environment and local communities."

The move comes in the same week as a new initiative from the World Economic Forum brought together CEOs from across the aviation industry in support of a new campaign to establish airports as clean energy and fuel hubs.

