Government gives green light to 500MW Longfield Solar Farm

The government has given the green light to EDF Renewables UK's Longfield Solar Farm project near Chelmsford in Essex, which could power up to 96,000 homes with clean energy every year.

The government today awarded the developers planning consent after plans were submitted in February last year following 18 months of engagement and consultation with stakeholders and communities.

The 500MW project, which represents EDF Renewables first solar development in the UK, is set to become the country's largest solar farm.

Ben Fawcett, head of solar at EDF Renewables UK hailed the government's decision as "a significant endorsement of our proposals."

"I would like to thank everyone who contributed to our consultation and the public examination," he added. "The feedback we received from residents, local authorities, environmental groups and many others has helped shape our plans. We will continue to work closely with them to make sure we minimise the impact of construction and maximise the huge opportunities for the area."

EDF Renewables UK said it will now also launch a research project examining the positive impacts large-scale solar farms can have on biodiversity and wildlife in the UK. It added this will tie into its plans and commitments to deliver substantial biodiversity enhancements across the site as well as in future projects.

The developer's biodiversity plans follow a recent report by Solar Energy UK earlier this month, which found how well managed solar farms have potential to boost ecology and tackle biodiversity loss.

EDF Renewables UK said it will now consider the detail of the consent and the programme of delivery for the project before it engages with stakeholders and the community on its plans to move the project through to the construction phase.

It estimated that construction for the project will last for around two years, and after a period of site commissioning it hopes to be exporting electricity to the national grid by the start of 2028.

The news comes as fresh analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence shows that solar energy is likely to remain the energy sector's fastest-growing sub-segment in 2023, with its figures suggesting this demand could soar by as much as 40 per cent.

Rob Barnett, BI senior clean energy analyst, said the projected increase in demand could increase industry revenues by around 35 per cent.

"Despite such fast top-line growth, solar share prices have trailed this year relative to the overall market, though we note that solar shares are performing broadly in line with the energy sector," he added. "We believe the rapid pace of growth can be sustained in 2023-25, which may boost sentiment and help lift consensus sales expectations in the years ahead."

And in related news AMPYR Solar Europe announced today it has acquired a 390MWp Solar PV + BESS portfolio from Tyler Hill comprising five sites across the UK.

The deal - which was for an undisclosed sum - includes five projects which are all grid secured and are all in the process of being submitted for planning approval. AMPYR Solar Europe said it will develop these assets in partnership with Tyler Hill with a view to beginning construction in 2024.

