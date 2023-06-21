First Milk and Yeo Valley launch Naturally Better Dairy Group

British farmer-owned dairy co-operative First Milk has announced it is joining forces with dairy foods giant Yeo Valley Production to launch a new regenerative milk initiative based on the principles of nature-positive farming.

The newly formed 'Naturally Better Dairy Group' will see First Milk establish a new regenerative milk pool from farms in the south west of England that adhere to a range of sustainability credentials.

The milk pool will then supply Yeo Valley Production with milk for manufacturing dairy products with farmers committing to delivering improved outcomes in terms of animal welfare, climate, biodiversity, and local community.

"As the Regenerative co-op, we firmly believe that this approach to farming is the way to continue to produce affordable, nutritious food whilst addressing the growing climate and nature challenges we face," said Shelagh Hancock, chief executive at First Milk.

"We currently operate the largest regenerative farming programme in the UK dairy sector, and we're delighted to have agreed this exciting partnership with Yeo Valley Production, which will see us broaden this activity further, demonstrating that great tasting dairy can be a force for good."

Rob Sexton, chief executive of Yeo Valley Production, welcomed the partnership, adding: "We are passionate about producing nutritious, affordable foods that are farmed in harmony with nature. This partnership will ensure great farming, producing natural, healthy food, is both affordable and scalable. We look forward to working closely with First Milk and their amazing farmers to nurture and nourish both people and the planet."

The newly formed partnership said it is now actively recruiting farms to the Naturally Better Dairy Group, with First Milk members within the catchment area invited to join.

