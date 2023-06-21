Green Alliance confirms Laura Sandys as chair of think tank

Environmental think tank Green Alliance has announced that Laura Sandys has been appointed as its new chair and will take up the position from 4th July.

The former Conservative MP and Energy Minister will replace Sir Graham Wynne, who is retiring from the position.

Sandys is one of the UK's most respected energy and environmental policy experts. She is currently chair of the government's Energy Digitisation Taskforce and also serves as a non-executive director at the Energy Systems Catapult.

From 2010 to 2015 Sandys was the Conservative MP for South Thanet, during which time she served first on the Energy and Climate Change Select Committee and then as a Minister in the Department for Energy and Climate Change.

Sandys is also co-founder of the POWERful Women, which encourages diversity in the energy sector, and founded the Food Foundation, which campaigns to ensure that everyone can afford and access a healthy and sustainable diet.

Sir Graham Wynne expressed his delight "that someone with such passion for the environment and commitment to Green Alliance's values will be our next chair".

"We know what we need to do to restore nature and meet net zero - the ever more urgent need now is for implementation at scale," he added. "Laura's knowledge of the business world and depth of experience in Westminster and beyond will be invaluable in this respect. I'm privileged to have been able to play a part in Green Alliance's success and have every confidence that Laura will take us even further in the coming years."

Sandys said she was "honoured and thrilled to join Green Alliance as chair, following in the footsteps of Sir Graham".

"Green Alliance has been at the forefront of initiating, developing and most importantly securing crucial environmental policies," she said. "I look forward to supporting their team to drive the action so badly needed to address our climate and nature emergency."

The appointment follows the recent confirmation of two new trustees to Green Alliance's board. Professor Anusha Shah is a chartered engineer and president of the Institution of Civil Engineers. Jane Reeves is a regulatory law specialist, and serves as a trustee of the Foundation and Friends of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

