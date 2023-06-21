'What is the plan?' Government's inconsistent plans to decarbonise power sector slammed by MPs

The government's climate stragegy is today facing fresh criticism from MPs, who accused Ministers of failing to provide an "integrated and coherent" delivery plan to meet their stated goal of decarbonising the power sector by 2035.

A new report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of MPs argues that while the government has numerous power decarbonisation plans and policies in place, its efforts are jeopardised by the lack of an overarching strategy to ensure efforts to deploy clean technologies and upgrade grid infrastructure are co-ordinated.

The PAC urged the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to deliver such a plan by autumn 2023 at the latest, warning the UK is at risk of missing its clean power, energy security, and emissions goals.

MPs stressed the new plan must also set out when and how the costs of decarbonising the power sector will impact energy bills and taxpayers, and what steps can be taken to minimise those impacts.

The report highlights how the costs of building, maintaining, and operating the power system are typically passed onto consumer bills, but it warned the government has not yet assessed what the costs of the clean energy transition will ultimately mean for the general public.

"What is the plan?" asked Dame Meg Miller MP, chair of the Committee. "It has now long been understood and accepted that greening our economy is an existential priority, with the government setting itself the target of securing an entirely low-carbon power supply by 2035.

"But without a coherent delivery plan to get there, the government will find it harder to know what decisions it must take, and when, to ensure that it can realistically reach its ambitions."

The report comes as the government today faced confirmation inflation figures climbed again last month, sparking fresh calls for Ministers to urgently embrace policies that could curb energy bills that are one of the primary underlying drivers of rising prices.

Sam Richards, founder and director at campaign group Britain Remade, said: "Despite recent falls in the cost of energy, bills remain eye-wateringly high, particularly for businesses, which is feeding into higher costs across the economy. This shows that we need to let Britain get building and fast- new homes, transport links, and sources of clean energy are all needed. The Prime Minister could start today by lifting the ban on new onshore wind farms, one of the cheapest sources of energy available, this could be done at the stroke of a pen - unleashing a building boom in cheap secure domestic energy."

The PAC report also comes as power sector decarbonisation has emerged as a dividing line between the two main parties, after Labour this week provided more details on its ambitious plan to pull forward the target date for delivering a near fully decarbonised grid to 2030. Energy industry experts questioned the feasibility of delivering such a rapid rate of decarbonisation, but Labour Leader Keir Starmer insisted planning reforms and increased investment could trigger a surge in clean energy development that would curb bills, create jobs, and enhance UK energy security.

Today's PAC report further criticised the government's plans to improve energy efficiency and consumer behaviour, claiming the current policy regime is "not clear". The government has cut VAT on energy-saving technologies, extended its flagship Energy Company Obligation (ECO) energy efficiency grant scheme, and promised more funding in the next Parliament, but critics have repeatedly warned more ambitious policies are needed if the Treasury's goal to cut energy use 15 per cent by 2030 is to be met.

Doubt was also cast over the government's plans for expanding nuclear, solar, and wind power capacity, with MPs saying they were "sceptical" about the credibility of the government's timelines for delivering new projects given on-going planning and grid connection delays for project developers. As such, the Committee called for the government to provide annual progress updates to government on its power sector decarbonisation plans.

The MPs inquiry into the government's plans also heard that its focus on providing energy bill support to combat high gas prices may have distracted from its longer-term decarbonisation efforts.

The government has estimated that up to £400bn of public and private investment in new generation capacity will be needed by 2037, but the PAC said it is "unconvinced" that the private sector has been given enough clarity to confidently invest in the sector.

The PAC has previously criticised the detrimental impact of 'stop-start' policy measures, including in reports on environmental tax measures, low emission cars, and the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme.

Chair of the committee, Meg Hiller, warned that with just 12 years left for the government to meet its clean power target, there is much to do if the goal is to be achieved at a cost that taxpayers and bill payers can bear while ensuring that the lights stay on.

"There is an information vacuum in key areas - energy efficiency, investment, the cost of the transition to the public - that must be addressed," she said. "We need an overarching plan charting the way, to provide much-needed confidence to the businesses and consumers who are needed to deliver it. When it comes to tackling the climate crisis, we can see around us, we are already living on borrowed time."

The report also highlights a lack of clarity regarding whether or not DESNZ has the support it needs from other departments to achieve the government's power sector decarbonisation ambitions.

While the PAC recognises DESNZ holds responsibility for and takes the lead on achieving energy security and net zero, it notes that it still needs to rely on wider government to achieve its objectives, for example, through planning reform.

As such the report calls for DESNZ to set out in its response how it plans to influence other departments to ensure they collaborate and prioritise activities which can enable power sector decarbonisation.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero had not yet responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

