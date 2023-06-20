Octopus secures £150m investment to fuel EV salary sacrifice scheme

Octopus Electric Vehicles has today inked a £150m deal with private asset manager Pollen Street Capital, driving total investment in the electric vehicle (EV) venture over the past two years to £650m.

The new funds will primarily finance the firm's EV salary sacrifice offer, which was launched in 2021 and mirrors cycle-to-work schemes, helping drivers to save up to 40 per cent every month on the cost of a brand-new zero emission car, home charger, and discounted energy tariff.

With over 85 electric cars now available from 28 different brands, Octopus' all-in-one service also provides access to more than 430,000 public charge points across Europe via Octopus Electroverse, the company said.

The funds are expected to further expand the reach of the offer, which has seen Octopus help more than 3,000 companies, including McLaren, Nando's, and Zoopla, launch an electric car employee benefit scheme.

Octopus Electric Vehicles has also increased its headcount 10-fold since launch, creating more than 225 new green jobs across offices in London, Weybridge, Brighton, and Manchester, and recently crossing the Atlantic to launch Octopus Electric Vehicles in the US.

Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said that soaring demand for EVs made the UK "ever more attractive" for as a destination for new manufacturers and investors.

"Drivers are increasingly seeing the benefits of switching out old gas guzzlers for electric cars," she added. "They are great to drive, better for the planet and can save over £1,000 a year in fuel. With demand soaring, we need manufacturers to continue to increase volumes.

"With an amazing heritage in automotive here in the UK, we're proud to be able to create new jobs in today's upgraded, greener car market. And as Pollen Street's commitment shows, leadership from the finance sector can make a real difference."

Matthew Potter, Partner at Pollen Street Capital, said the firm was excited to partner with Octopus Electric Vehicles to help expand its salary sacrifice scheme.

"Octopus are an innovative business which has gone from strength to strength and we are delighted to support their next phase of growth," he said.

In further EV industry news, smart charging provider ev.energy has announced a new partnership with Maxeon Solar Technologies to initially roll-out EV smart and solar charging solutions across Spain, Italy, and Belgium.

Under the deal, Maxeon's customers will have access to ev.energy's EV smart charging solar functionality via its SunPower One ecosystem, with user accounts linked to the ev.energy app.

Aaron Sweet, head of home charging at ev.energy, described the partnership as a "game-changer" in enabling the charging of EVs with renewable energy.

"It represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to create a sustainable future for transportation," he said.

According to the latest monthly sales figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders almost 25,000 new battery powered electric vehicles hit UK roads in May, with the 58.7 per cent year-on-year increase driving the category to a 16.9 per cent market share and cementing EVs' position as the UK's second most popular power train behind petrol.

