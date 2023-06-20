'World's greenest battery': IMCO announces $400m investment to power up start Northvolt gigafactory mission

Canadian IMCO's Fundamental Equities and Global Infrastructure groups have jointly invested in the European battery developer

The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) has today announced it is investing $400m in battery developer Northvolt in support of the pioneering company's planned global expansion.

Northvolt's first gigafactory in Northern Sweden has already begun producing batteries and the company is working towards delivering 150 GWh of annual production capacity through a fleet of new factories by 2030.

The company said it wants to offer the world's greenest and lowest carbon footprint batteries, which are designed for use in electric vehicles (EVs), industrial systems, and energy storage systems. As such, it intends to develop factories that can source clean energy, while taking advantage of advanced manufacturing processes, regional sourcing, and closed-loop recycling of used batteries.

The investment in the expansion of Northvolt's platform has been made by IMCO's Fundamental Equities and Global Infrastructure fund.

The investor said the deal demonstrates substantive progress towards its Climate Action Plan, which includes a commitment to invest 20 per cent of its assets under management in climate solutions by 2030.

"This innovative collaboration between IMCO's Fundamental Equities and Global Infrastructure teams is paving the way for meaningful capital deployment towards the energy transition," said Rossitsa Stoyanova, chief investment officer at IMCO. "With this investment, we are tangibly delivering on our Climate Action Plan, while also strategically managing material ESG risks, ultimately generating sustainable long-term value for our clients."

Alexander Hartman, chief financial officer at Northvolt, said the company was "excited to partner with IMCO's Fundamental Equities and Global Infrastructure teams to build the future of clean energy together".

"This investment fuels our expansion efforts, allowing us to further extend our global footprint and drive sustainable progress in our mission to deliver the world's greenest battery," he added.

